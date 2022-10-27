On Thursday, the first day of deliberations in the second federal bribery trial of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, his wife Dawn Chavous and two co-defendants, the jury did not reach a verdict.
Just like in the previous trial, which ended in a mistrial in April, U.S. prosecutors Mark Dubnoff and Eric Gibson allege that Johnson, 48, Chavous, 42, and former Universal Companies executives Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, bribed Johnson by hiring Chavous, as a $3,500-a-month consultant in exchange for the Council member’s favorable treatment on two real estate deals.
The contact totaled about $67,000 over a two-year period.
All four have pleaded not guilty to charges of two counts each of honest services wire fraud.
One official act was related to the former Royal Theater on South Street, which Universal owned and the other involved several properties on Bainbridge Street that Universal also owned.
But defense attorneys counter despite a six-year investigation and grand jury testimony by three dozen witnesses and analyzing 2 million documents, there is no evidence of emails, telephone calls, memo or witnesses that corroborate that they did anything wrong.
Prosecutors allege that Chavous did little work. But her attorney Barry Gross said that she is an accomplished consultant with extensive experience in charter schools, public relations and fundraising, who is well-educated and well-connected.
U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh instructed the jury Thursday and gave it the case. At 11 a.m., jurors started deliberations. Shortly afterwards, the jurors sent word to the judge several times, asking for copies of emails, transcripts of testimony and other exhibits. The jurors also told the judge that they were concerned about downtown traffic jams related to the scheduled Friday visit to the city by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. McHugh said he would allow the jurors to leave court at 3 p.m. Friday.
Universal, a real estate developer and charter school operator based in South Philadelphia, was founded by the famed songwriter/music producer Kenny Gamble, who is the co-founder of Philadelphia International Records, which created several hits by well-known artists such as the O’Jays, Billy Paul, McFadden and Whitehead and Teddy Pendergrass in the 1970s and 1980s.
On Wednesday, during closing arguments both sides used Gamble songs to plead their case to the jury, Dubnoff quoted the O'Jay’s, “For the Love of Money” and Thomas Fitzpatrick, who is representing Dawan quoted a Billy Preston song: “Nothing from Nothing (leaves nothing).”
Just like in the first trial, about a dozen or more family members and supporters of the defendants were present during the proceedings Thursday.
A three-term Council member, Johnson is represented by Patrick Egan. Johnson’s 2nd District includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia, the Philadelphia International Airport, the ports and the Navy Yard. Johnson and his wife live in the city's Point Breeze section.
Dawan is represented by Fitzpatrick, while Islam is represented by David Laigaie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.