For the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, there was no verdict in the bribery trial of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous and their two co-defendants, before U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh.
Jurors sent out a flurry of questions all day, resulting in McHugh’s aide walking paperwork from the jury, to the judge and attorneys on both sides, in a form of shuttle diplomacy. As a result, prosecutors and defense attorney’s huddled often in sidebars at the judge’s bench and in his chambers.
The beehive of activity caused restlessness among court observers, family members and supporters who gather at the federal courthouse at 6th and Market streets.
Shortly after 3 p.m. McHugh began summoning individual jurors to his chambers — a total of four, three women and a man — in the presence of prosecutors, defense attorneys and the court reporter. The judge spoke with each for about five minutes or more.
Afterwards, McHugh and the court reporter went into the jury deliberation room for about 30 minutes. Then an attorney announced to the court that deliberations would resume 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Just like in the previous trial, which ended in a mistrial in April, U.S. prosecutors Mark Dubnoff and Eric Gibson allege that Johnson, 49, Chavous, 42, and former Universal Companies executives Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, bribed Johnson by hiring Chavous, as a $3,500-a-month consultant in exchange for the Council member’s favorable treatment on two real estate deals.
All four have pleaded not guilty to charges of two counts each of honest services wire fraud.
One official act was related to the former Royal Theater on South Street, which Universal owned and the other involved two parcels on Bainbridge Street that Universal also owned.
For their part, defense attorneys countered despite a six-year investigation and grand jury testimony by three dozen witnesses and analyzing 2 million documents, there was no evidence of emails, telephone calls, memo or witnesses that corroborate that they did anything wrong.
Chavous' contract totaled about $67,000 over a two-year period. Prosecutors said that Chavous did little work.
Barry Gross, attorney for Chavous, said that she is an accomplished consultant with extensive experience in charter schools, public relations and fundraising, who is well-educated and well-connected.
Universal Companies, a real estate developer and charter school operator based in South Philadelphia, was started legendary songwriter/music producer Kenny Gamble, who is the co-founder of Philadelphia International Records, which released several hits in the 1970s and 1980s, by well-known artists such as the O’Jays, Billy Paul, McFadden and Whitehead and Teddy Pendergrass.
A three-term Council member, Johnson is represented by Patrick Egan. Johnson’s 2nd District includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia, the Philadelphia International Airport, the ports and the Navy Yard. Johnson and his wife live in the city’s Point Breeze section.
Dawan is represented by Fitzpatrick, while Islam is represented by David Laigaie.
