A beefed up police presence was visible in Center City and elsewhere on Wednesday for the inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.
As snow briefly fell, there were no gatherings or protests around City Hall or Independence Mall.
Packs of Philadelphia police on bicycles patrolled around 1400 John F. Kennedy Boulevard and city offices in the area.
Access was permitted to the Municipal Services Building but the perimeter was cordoned off with police bicycle racks. A few police could be seen in cruisers and on foot around City Hall, too.
The seat of Philadelphia’s government was otherwise quiet as temperatures dipped into the 30s. Few people were seen milling around Dilworth Park and Love Park.
Independence National Historical Park buildings were closed for the day. Park Rangers were seen stationed inside the Liberty Bell Center and there was an uptick in park police elsewhere on the grounds. Independence Hall was cordoned off along Chestnut Street.
City and federal law enforcement were in a heightened posture and sharing resources leading up to the inauguration.
Last week Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw pledged that all hands would be on deck to protect the city from any threats of violence or civil unrest.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation set up a command post in the city to gather intelligence and coordinate with law enforcement partners on possible threats to government buildings and communities.
The inauguration of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris comes two weeks after a violent attack and insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, where former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building. The attack left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.
The FBI warned of armed protests in all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C., leading up to Biden’s inauguration.
