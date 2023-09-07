Though a mask mandate may not be implemented anytime soon for the city or its schools, health officials are suggesting that residents get their new round of booster shots.
Philadelphia announced last week that 60 patients were locally hospitalized for COVID, the highest number since the spring. Infection rates, however, have dropped substantially in 2023, compared to previous seasons.
But with fall season on the way, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve a new round of booster shots that should be available later this month.
While cases are currently rising, the FDA is assessing the new booster shots that target the most recent variant, BA.2.86. These shots will be focused on reducing hospitalization and severe illnesses, according to the CDC’s latest update.
“In 2023, living with COVID-19 is a bit like living with the potential for severe storms,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “Fortunately, we no longer need to put our lives on hold or miss out on important events. But we do need to stay aware of the virus and to be a bit more careful when we see signs of an increase in spread. By taking reasonable precautions, we can help prevent the infection from affecting people at highest risk.”
Not much is known about the new variant, but there have been some high-profile cases of infection, including first lady Dr. Jill Biden and actress Whoopi Goldberg.
A spokesperson from the city’s health department said officials are not considering any type of mask mandate at this time. “Our COVID metrics are just about as low as they’ve been since the start of the pandemic.”
A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said its COVID-19 masking policy “will not be changing at this time.”
But the health department recommends that seniors and those at high risk for COVID-19 due to current medical conditions prioritize getting the booster shot once available.
Everyone should also continue to use existing health supplies, like masks and hand sanitizers. Health department resource hubs will allow residents to refill their stock.
For those who don’t feel well or may have symptoms should get tested. Scientists have yet to determine the efficacy of testing kits against the new strain, but encourage citizens to use what’s currently available.
Those at a higher risk should consult a doctor after a positive test for medications to treat the illness, officials said.
School is back in session for the 2023-2024 school year. On Tuesday, September 5, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., Mayor Jim Kenney, State Representative Morgan Cephas, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, and Tangela McClam, Principal of Guion S. Bluford School, "rang th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.