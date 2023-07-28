It has been a long time since she was 14, but Rashidah Cornitcher remembers like it was yesterday the reason she has started a conflict resolution class for today’s young people.

A girl who lived around the corner hit her little sister, who was a timid child, Cornitcher recalled. She said she was pushed into confronting the bully and was prepared to argue and huff and puff a little — and maybe even fight her. But the next thing she knew, “the girl had her hands around my neck. I ran home and my mom started screaming and there was blood everywhere,” she said. Her mother rushed her to the hospital, and it turned out the bully had cut her neck near the jugular vein with a razor — which could have ended her life.

