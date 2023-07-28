Students in this summer’s Youth Conflict Resolution Program pose with, from far left, co-founder Crystle Roye-Gill and teacher Rashidah Cornitcher and, in back row from right, teacher Salimah Cornitcher and fitness instructor La’Verne Webb.
Participants in the Ultimate Dreamers program include, from left, students Caiden Green, 13, and Za’naisiah Dyson, 15, and teachers Rashidah Cornitcher and Salimah Cornitcher.
— TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
It has been a long time since she was 14, but Rashidah Cornitcher remembers like it was yesterday the reason she has started a conflict resolution class for today’s young people.
A girl who lived around the corner hit her little sister, who was a timid child, Cornitcher recalled. She said she was pushed into confronting the bully and was prepared to argue and huff and puff a little — and maybe even fight her. But the next thing she knew, “the girl had her hands around my neck. I ran home and my mom started screaming and there was blood everywhere,” she said. Her mother rushed her to the hospital, and it turned out the bully had cut her neck near the jugular vein with a razor — which could have ended her life.
The girl and her family moved away and they never saw one another again, Cornitcher said, but “years later she apologized to me on Facebook, and I accepted. She said she was scared and didn’t know what to do.”
After the incident, she was encouraged to join an after-school conflict resolution program at the old Sulzberger Middle School at 48th Street and Fairmount Avenue.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” Cornitcher said. “I am 43 years old now, and the program really shaped my life. I carry what I learned with me. People asked, why are you so positive? I have no desire to fight. I thought that walking away from a fight made you a coward — but the program made me trade my fist for brains. If you don’t see eye-to-eye with someone, it doesn’t have to spill onto the internet or bring on violence.”
This summer, Cornitcher and her former middle school principal and conflict resolution program director, Crystle Roye-Gill, restarted a version of the program that Cornitcher went to as a kid. The Ultimate Dreamers Foundation program began July 5 and will run through Aug. 2 in West Philadelphia at 4087 Lancaster Ave.
Cornitcher was approved for a RECASTgrant through the University of Pennsylvania. But she was so excited about starting the program that she kicked in her own funds to get going while waiting for the grant to come through. Her sister, Salimah Cornitcher, also works for the program as a peer mediator.
“There may be a lot you are dealing with internally, but don’t throw your life away over one thing — become emotionally intelligent; don’t take everything so seriously,” said Cornitcher, reflecting on lessons she has learned and now teaches others. “I wanted to peel back the layers and teach the benefits of not engaging. You can run to blow off steam. Sometimes you have to take a step back.”
She also wanted to break stigmas associated with seeking therapy. “Some people think that therapy is for losers — but it is better than walking around like a ticking time bomb and them eventually going off,” she said.
Since those childhood years in West Philadelphia, Cornitcher has graduated from Overbook High School and from Penn State University with a degree in business logistics. She also graduated from Rosemont College with a master’s degree in business administration and contracts and was hired by the National Football League, where she has worked for the last decade as an agent. She said she could not name her clients.
Cornitcher has expanded the program from the simple classroom-learning model when she was a student. Today’s “Ultimate Dreamers” has 12 participants who were recommended by people in their communities, schools and neighborhoods, and then filled out an application explaining why they would like to be in the summer program.
The selected students, who range in age from 10 to 16, receive three hours of conflict resolution training, group therapy that includes education about handling trauma, and a physical fitness session with Soul-2-Sole Bounce Fitness owner La’Verne Webb. The students also go on trips to places like the Smithsonian Museum to learn about history and the Restaurant Jazz Club to see business ownership up close.
The participants each receive $75 per week in stipends in the form of a gift card, a bus pass for the week, a light meal and free back-to-school supplies, Cornitcher said. At an end-of-summer awards program, some students will receive $500 to $1,000 book scholarships, and four students will receive plaques.
Participant Dakota Fuller, 11, said she joined Ultimate Dreamers because she wanted to build confidence. Jahan Fisher, 11, from Belmont Charter Elementary School, joined to learn how to control his anger. Jaden Spradely, 15, joined the program because he “loves education and learning” and because he likes working out in rebound boots. Daiyona Scott, 13, mostly wanted to make new friends and go on fun trips.
Denim Fuller, 12, wanted to learn about safety. Denim said he has learned that if there is a problem the right thing to do is to “tell a teacher,” and that sometimes it is important to watch the words we say in order to avoid conflict. Also participating in the program this summer are Za’naisiah Dyson, 15, who is on her way to 10th grade, Jennah Sealey, 13, Amir Paul, 12, and Caiden Green, 13.
Retired Principal Roye-Gill worked for the school district for 34 years, including teaching at Thomas Holmes Elementary School, but still has the energy to bounce around with the Ultimate Dreamer kids. “It is low-impact exercise,” she said, while catching her breath after working out with the young people. It also helps that she is a runner who enters the Broad Street Run with former students each year.
“We received a 21st Century Grant to run a conflict resolution program years ago,” Roye-Gill said. The program ended for a while when funding ran out. “We want to support resilience in students, and we teach interpersonal and intrapersonal skills,” she said.
“The youth of today are different, but we have to work on gun violence in some way. We can’t stop a bullet, but conflict begins with verbal interaction — and if we handle it right, we may have a chance to avoid violence or walk away from it. My great-nephew was just 15 and he was shot in Pittsburgh recently and we still can’t believe it.”
On the subject of gun violence, Cornitcher said, “We want to de-escalate it before it gets that high level. Conflict is natural, disagreements occur, but there are ways to handle them. We teach the kids to walk away after I almost lost my life in a battle.”
The summer program teaches coping skills like taking a walk, reading a book, listening to music, meditating on positive ideas, or watching a favorite show when you are a little upset, instead of acting out. They also teach using social skills like playing ball, hanging with family or deep breathing to release tension. Subjects of discussion include anger issues, depression, anxiety, ADHD, family fighting and cyber-bullying; when to seek counseling; and saying no to drugs and substance abuse.
Roye-Gill said she couldn’t be prouder of her former student, and described her as a great example in the West Philadelphia area where she grew up. “Rashidah has accomplished a great deal and has a great deal to teach,” she said.
