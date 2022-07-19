The Lewis C. Cassidy Academic Plus School in Overbook, demolished in 2021, will be reincarnated as a $30 million, state-of-the-art school with a media center and a theater designed to put on a modern music production.
“It is designed with a new modern aspect,” Councilperson Curtis W. Jones said. The school is one of two scheduled to be built this year at 6523 Lansdowne Ave., he said.
It will take up an entire city block bounded by Lansdowne to the south, Haddington Lane to the north, Atwood Road to the east and Kenmore Road to the west. Construction began in October 2012 and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2024, according to the school district.
The new Cassidy school will have three stories and about 90,000 square feet of space. The school will be home to 570 students from pre-K to 8th grade. It replaces a structure that was designed by Irwin T. Catherine and built in the 1920s. In 1988, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Tribune’s Learning Key has reported on many of the special programs at the school.
“The neighborhood has a high degree of home ownership,” said Jones, who represents the 4th District where the school is located. “There are great parks here and we are building a Boys and Girls Club in the neighborhood.”
The school will have radio and television facilities for students to learn the media business and it will serve as a feeder school for Overbrook High School, Jones said.
It will also have outdoor classroom space, a food and dining area, a health suite and a physical education area, along with an arts and creative learning space. The school yard will include a playground for children ages 4 to 12; a basketball court, bike racks, benches and tables. There will also be a parking lot for staff and visitors.
In June, when council passed legislation unanimously to require the school district to replace all water fountains with lead filtration systems by 2025, Jones and other council members expressed their dismay about the age and condition of many of schools in the district.
Helen Gym, city councilperson at-large, said the effort “kick-started a billion-dollar school modernization” for the first time in decades.
“Some of these school buildings are just too old. At the end of the day we need to take a look and evaluate all of our facilities,” said Jones, who represents West Philadelphia, East Falls, Manayunk and Roxborough. “If you look at the state of physical plants in our schools, we are looking at a $5 billion problem. We have to address all of that.”
