Student achievement based around the goals and guardrails, community and stakeholder engagement and funding are just some of the areas the Board of Education has been focusing on under its new leadership.
The board installed Reginald Streater as its new president and Mallory Fix-Lopez as vice president in December. The two replaced Joyce Wilkerson and Leticia Egea-Hinton, who have led the board since it took over from the School Reform Commission in April 2018. Both Wilkerson and Egea-Hinton remain on the board.
“The board’s goals to improve student achievement will align with the school district’s superintendent Dr. (Tony) Watlington vision and we will continue to do that in a collaborative way,” Streater said.
“The goals and guardrails is our North Star and reminds us to have a student-centered approach to achievement in a measurable way so that we can grade ourselves and the district on what we’re doing well and what needs work,” he said.
“We also want to continue to focus on the fact that we’re an underfunded school district, not to say use it as a crutch per se, but as a rallying point so that all of us can advocate where we need to advocate to be fully funded,” he added. “My goal is to have the Board of Education and the district be seen as the preeminent experts on educating children in Philadelphia.”
Fix-Lopez added that the board has also reset its expectations in messaging and how it aligns with its goals.
“We’re making sure that what is expected of us is very clear and that we’re all on the same page,” Fix-Lopez said. “Everyone is putting their cards on the table face up in terms of communication.
“Reggie and I value conversations where we are not just talking about the good, but also the bad or ugly,” she said. “We’re being transparent about everything.
“There are still a lot of growing pains around that concept, because it’s a style that is not often politically favorable and it’s a style that is not the most comfortable for people. But having those intense conversations will help us get closer to our goal of student achievement,” she added.
Last week, the school board asked City Council to increase its annual budget by $318 million within four years during the board and City Council’s biannual meeting.
The board asked the city to increase funds to expand the Safe Paths, a grant-funded program that has volunteers patrol routes around schools at the start and end of the school day to ensure students safety, and provide adequate funding for all libraries and recreation centers.
The board also asked the city to strengthen mental health services inside schools and address the district’s staffing challenges by providing street parking around schools for staff as well as provide SEPTA passes for those who take public transit.
“For every dollar that students right outside the district have per student, we have 60 cents on $1 to educate our children,” Streater said.
“We’re woefully underfunded, but we’re doing what we can do with what we have. The next step for the continuing maturation of the Board of Education is to ensure that we become even better at stakeholder engagement,” he added.
The board and City Council will meet again in the spring at the district’s budget hearing. The budget needs to be finalized by the end of May.
“We want to make sure that we’re focused on how our budget priorities and policy decisions drive back to student achievement in an equitable way,” Fix-Lopez said. “That might mean moving and shifting resources around to have the greatest return on investment as possible.”
Watlington has outlined three areas the district would focus on in the future: increasing the graduation rate, reducing the dropout rate and improving student/teacher attendance
He is working with several groups to create a strategic plan that will guide the district’s academic goals for the next several years. The plan will be unveiled in late spring.
“The strategic plan will help the district get back to the basics in terms of laying down the foundation for education so our students can thrive,” Fix-Lopez said.
“We have curriculum experts and we have very high performing teachers, but some of the foundational pieces are missing,” she said. “What I’m looking forward to in the future is the public being able to follow that plan more easily and engage with it because it’s going to be focused on these three priority areas to start.”
Streater said he realizes that there have been a lot of changes over the last year in the district, but he wants students to know that they’re doing everything to support them.
“We need you,” Streater said. “We need you more than we need anybody else. Keep pushing, keep striving and raising your voices. We hear you and we’re doing everything we can to give you the support that they need to be successful adults.”
