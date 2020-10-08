The city has partnered with Black churches and community groups to offer teenagers safe spaces and free activities as gun violence surges in Philadelphia.
Three so-called resource hubs for children and young adults aged 14 through 21 will launch on Oct. 15, 16 and 17. At least nine hubs will eventually open at houses of worship and city recreation centers three days a week through Nov. 28.
About 10 community groups and churches will fund the resource hubs and offer mentoring, athletics, homework help and other activities for children and young adults, at-large City Councilman Isaiah Thomas said during an event at Triumph Baptist Church in the Nicetown neighborhood on Thursday.
Thomas, who led a City Council task force that coordinated the creation of the program, said the resource hubs will fill a gap by providing opportunities for teenagers and young adults who were left out of other city programs created to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Thomas, a Democrat, added that the resource hubs will help address gun violence.
“A common issue that we’ve heard related to gun violence is that our children don’t have anything to do,” Thomas said, adding that, “COVID-19 has exacerbated” gun violence.
At-large Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson, a Democrat, took a veiled political swipe at Mayor Jim Kenney — without mentioning him by name — by saying the city should declare a state of emergency over gun violence.
“We are in a state of emergency in the city of Philadelphia and it is past time that we declare one,” Richardson said.
Legislators called on Kenney to to declare gun violence a citywide emergency last month in a non-binding resolution. In 2018, Kenney declared the opioid epidemic a citywide emergency.
The first resource hubs will open at Triumph Baptist Church, Finley Recreation Center, and The Kingdom Life Church Ministries between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
The city and school district currently provide dozens of free safe spaces for students, called access centers, while schools remain shuttered during the pandemic and students learn remotely.
But those access centers are for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and are set aside to aid caregivers who cannot afford supervision or work outside the home and cannot provide supervision.
Philadelphia's homicide toll of 368 as of Thursday has eclipsed last year’s total of 356 with more than two months remaining in the year.
The gun violence crisis in the city overwhelmingly affects African Americans, who account for the vast majority of homicide and shooting victims.
Among the groups that will provide programming at the resource hubs is the nonprofit Millennial Juneteenth.
Khaleef Alexander, executive director of Millennial Juneteenth, said the resource hubs will help make up for the resources and opportunities African American neighborhoods have traditionally lacked.
Alexander, 24, added the resources could have a “tremendous impact” on young students because they will be staffed by people who “look like them and come from the same environment.”
“We can speak to each other as if we are cousins, and brothers and sisters as opposed to student and teacher, because, One, we are near the same age, but, Two, we look like each other,” Alexander said.
