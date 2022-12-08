Repairing abandoned homes can significantly reduce nearby instances of gun violence, according to a recently released study from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University.
According to the research, abandoned homes that received full remediation helped reduce gun assaults in the area by 13.12%. Shootings within the area were reduced by 6.96% and weapons violations decreased by 8.43%.
“This citywide randomized controlled trial is a powerful piece of scientific evidence showing that place-based interventions can improve health and safety, even for some of our most challenging crises like gun violence,” said Charles Branas, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University and an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Penn Medicine.
“This is the first time that the effects of abandoned house remediation have been studied in a truly scientific manner, and opens the door for more academic research that can provide policymakers with concrete evidence that these interventions work and should be seriously considered,” he said.
The study, which began in June 2017 and ended in February 2020, featured researchers performing inexpensive repairs to abandoned homes randomly selected all across the city. The repairs included trash pickup, weeding, and numerous door and window installations.
In order to measure the reduction in gun violence taking place, researchers evaluated the Philadelphia Police Department’s publicly available databases for instances of weapons violations, shootings, and gun assaults that occurred near the repaired homes. Researchers also evaluated data pertaining their repairs of abandoned homes and reductions in illegal substance abuse and drug trafficking but found no evidence to suggest a connection.
Eugenia South, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Penn Medicine and lead author of the study, said investments into repairing abandoned homes could go a long way toward eradicating the structural racism many Black and brown communities are forced to endure.
“Decades of disinvestment due to structural racism has led to the physical deterioration of many segregated Black urban neighborhoods,” South said. “Our study highlights how these houses have implications far beyond just the aesthetics of a neighborhood — and how simple, structural fixes to these homes can make the neighborhoods safer and by extension the people healthier."
Most of the homes included in the study were in predominantly Black and low-income neighborhoods.
“While abandoned housing remediation does not directly address the policies leading to segregation, disinvestment and poor health in poor, Black neighborhoods, our research suggests that such an intervention does influence upstream contributors to gun violence,” said John MacDonald, a professor of criminology at the University of Pennsylvania and principal investigator for the study. “These results are promising, and warrant further research into home repairs and their impact on crime and perceived safety in low-income neighborhoods.”
South said she and a partner are now conducting a new study that combines a variety of place-based interventions with economic interventions aimed at low-income and Black communities.
“Recognizing that money and economics is another big upstream determinate of health, we’re combining these environmental interventions with a suite of financial wellbeing interventions for people who live in the same small neighborhoods that are getting deep environmental interventions," South said. “You can’t just do one thing; you have to do multiple things to break the links between structural racism and poor health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.