As the city of Philadelphia continues to rebound economically from changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the Center City District (CCD) has revealed signs of hope that the city’s downtown area is beginning to return to pre-pandemic retail sector levels.
The report, released by the CCD and the Central Philadelphia Development Corporation, specifically highlights data trends that show retail occupancy rates, pedestrian volumes, retail sales, and jobs in the city’s key financial district are finally beginning to approach levels that have not been seen since 2019.
“Center City Philadelphia boasts dense, diverse and walkable land-use patterns, an appealing blend of historic and modern architecture, and unparalleled public transit access,” CCD President Paul R. Levy said in a news release.
“These factors have made Center City one of the most resilient and sustainable downtowns in North America, and the data in our latest retail report illustrate the positive momentum continuing downtown.”
Among the key findings of the report: Retail occupancy has rebounded from a low of 55% in June 2020 to 82% in June 2023, sidewalk café seating has risen 14% since 2022, visitor traffic has returned to 75% of May 2019 levels, taxable retail sales for first quarter of 2023 have hit 97% of 2019 levels, and bar and restaurant sales are at 95% of 2019 levels.
“The downtown retail sector benefits markedly as more workers return to the office — and for more days per week,” Levy said.
“CCD has developed a broad range of initiatives to encourage the return to office, from increased public safety deployment, to lobby and plaza activation events in partnership with building owners, and recurring promotions like Center City District Sips and Restaurant Week.”
