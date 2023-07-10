Rittenhouse Square Shopping

A report by the Center City District shows that more people are coming back to the downtown area to shop and to work.

As the city of Philadelphia continues to rebound economically from changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the Center City District (CCD) has revealed signs of hope that the city’s downtown area is beginning to return to pre-pandemic retail sector levels.

The report, released by the CCD and the Central Philadelphia Development Corporation, specifically highlights data trends that show retail occupancy rates, pedestrian volumes, retail sales, and jobs in the city’s key financial district are finally beginning to approach levels that have not been seen since 2019.

