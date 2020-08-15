Since she was 5, Mariah Wright-Moses has had a passion for science.
The 16-year-old rising junior at String Theory Charter School likes biology and anything related to life science.
Mariah also participates in the after-school and summer science enrichment program at the Academy of Natural Sciences called Women in Natural Sciences (WINS).
“WINS is a program that is geared toward minority groups, but also focuses on different aspects of science,” Mariah said. “We do science-based workshops and they also prepare us for college. I’ve always been drawn to science, but it wasn’t until I got older that I really saw the different career options that you can have in STEM.”
Mariah talked about her experience with the newly announced Philadelphia STEM Equity Collective, a collaboration between GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the School District of Philadelphia, local universities and museums, and nonprofits.
GSK will donate $10 million over the next decade to the Philadelphia STEM Equity Collective, which will help Black, Latino and female students in Philadelphia pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
The collective will also provide more than 60 organizations with funding to pay for after-school programming and outreach.
The Philadelphia Education Fund, which coordinates the city’s 400 plus-member Philadelphia STEM Ecosystem, will manage the effort.
“As far as the programming, it will be very diverse,” said Farah Jimenez, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Education Fund.
“It could include professional development for teachers, workshops, various classes, or after-school or outside-of-school programming,” she added. “We’re excited for what this new initiative will bring for Philadelphia students and women in STEM.”
Mariah said that once she heard about the Philadelphia STEM Equity Collective she “immediately wanted to be a part of it.”
“I was able to get so many opportunities in STEM for myself,” Mariah said. “I feel that other minority groups should be able to get those opportunities as well.
“This program will allow me to advocate for different minority groups in science,” she added. “It will also allow us students to tell things about science from our perspective.”
Women constitute 50% of the college-educated workforce but only 28% of the science and engineering workforce nationally, according to the National Science Foundation.
Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans make up 27% of the adult U.S. population but only 11% of workers in science and engineering occupations.
Jimenez said that while the statistics of women in STEM are concerning, the Philadelphia STEM Equity Collective “will help contribute to a solution.”
“Working together with all of the other partners will not only help Philadelphia, but also students and women in STEM,” Jimenez said. “With Philadelphia now being the eighth largest market for STEM jobs, we can now fill those jobs and vacancies with students that reflects the diversity of this city.”
As for Mariah, after she graduates from high school she hopes to study pre-med at the University of Pennsylvania or the University of California-Los Angeles. She wants to be a neurosurgeon.
“It’s programs like WINS and the Philadelphia STEM Equity Collective that really help minority students receive opportunities that they might not normally get,” Mariah said.
“These opportunities helped me map out my future in science,” she added. “I know it will do the same for other students just like me.”
