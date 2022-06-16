In his first 100 days, new School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. wants to hear from as many Philadelphians as he can.
“I’m a collaborative and results-oriented leader,” Watlington said. “We can’t do the work unless we engage our community as equal partners.
“During my first 100 days on the job, I will engage in strategic, thoughtful and equity-focused conversations and actions to identify what is currently being done well and what needs improvement,” he added. “I want to build those relationships with the community.”
Watlington, who took his new post on Thursday, replaces William Hite Jr. who served the district for a decade. He is the first superintendent selected by a local school board since David Hornbeck in the 1990s.
Watlington's 100-day plan will have him participating in more than 80 listening and learning sessions to get to know Philadelphia parents, students, community members, teachers and public officials.
He held a similar tour in his early days as superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in Rowan County, North Carolina. The school district is the only Renewal School District in North Carolina, which operates similar to a charter school in terms of flexibility around budgeting, staffing, curriculum, and the calendar.
Watlington's listening sessions will focus on five priority areas including student and staff well-being; engaging stakeholders and building trust; teaching and learning; assessing district leadership capacity and alignment and assessing district operations; facilities and finances.
“The five priority areas will reflect the goals and guardrails that are the beginning of a long and collaborative journey toward excellence,” Watlington said. “This process will result in a report with the findings and recommendations that will help guide our work together.”
Community members will be able to track and monitor Watlington’s progress over the next 100 days at www.philasd.org/100days. They will also be able to access a survey to share feedback and register for the listening and learning sessions.
A native of nearby Willingboro, New Jersey, Watlington comes to Philadelphia by way of North Carolina.
Watlington, 51, has 27 years of educational experience that includes working as a bus driver, a custodian and a high school history teacher, and a elementary and high school principal.
In Philadelphia, he will oversee 198,645 students in one of the 20 largest districts in the country.
Watlington is taking over a school district with many challenges, including outdated school buildings, environmental health and safety issues (asbestos and lead in buildings), and an unprecedented teacher turnover due to the pandemic.
In April, district officials said they will need to hire at least 900 teachers for the upcoming school year.
He told The Philadelphia Tribune that he understands the depth of the teacher recruitment issue, an issue that has gone beyond the state’s largest city. Approximately 55% of teachers have said they are ready to leave education because of the pandemic, according to a National Education Association poll conducted in January. About 90% of teachers say that feeling burned out is a serious problem and 80% report that unfilled job openings have led to more work obligations for those left.
“The School District of Philadelphia already has efforts in place to recruit more teachers, but I think it will be important to expand our footprint,” Watlington said. “We need aggressive recruitment at HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) and other public and private institutions across the country.
“Once we recruit teachers, we have to support and develop them with professional development,” he added. “If we provide really good support, onboarding and professional learning, I think we can recruit and retain more teachers.”
Watlington said he’s already spent a significant time reviewing the Board of Education's goals and guardrails and the district finances.
He’s visited several schools and has met with lawmakers, students, and a few principals and teachers. However, he’s really excited to meet with families.
“I want families to know I’m accessible and will be very visible in the community,” Watlington said.
“I want to really hear your voices because we want to take that feedback and have it shape the direction of the district in terms of findings and recommendations,” he added. “I want to work with you to set up the success for our students and educators for years to come.”
