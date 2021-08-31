Giving a voice to student concerns and improving school experiences for School District of Philadelphia students is what Rebecca Allen and Armando Ortez are hoping to accomplish as student board representatives for the Board of Education.
“Our mission this year is to uplift student voices by providing them with the resources for success,” Rebecca said. “We also want to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive school experience for all students.”
Rebecca, a junior at Central High School and Armando, a senior at Northeast High School, officially began their roles as student board representatives for the 2021-22 school Aug. 19.
Armando said that as a student board representative he plans to reach out to immigrant students and would like to ensure there are safe, comfortable spaces for students who lack a home or family.
“One of things that is really important to me is having the Hispanic community be in politics and a part of the educational process,” Armando said. “I’m hoping this opportunity will open the doors for families and students who look like me or come from a similar background.
“I also want to see more student speakers during the meetings because I think hearing firsthand what students are going through at school could be really impactful for board members and administrators,” he added.
The two high-schoolers will represent their peers by sharing student concerns with the Board of Education at its monthly meetings and by reporting Board deliberations and actions to the student body.
They will be non-voting advisory members to the nine member board, and were appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney and confirmed by City Council.
To become a student board representative, students must submit an application along with a school transcript and two reference letters. They must be juniors or seniors during their term.
Students are interviewed by a committee, which is followed by School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite recommending two students to the Board of Education.
“We welcome Rebecca and Armando, who bring diverse perspectives and insights to the board along with their passion to advocate on behalf of their peers,” board President Joyce S. Wilkerson said in a statement.
“We are eager to work with them and hear their ideas, as they fulfill a vital role in bringing student voice to the Board of Education.”
At Central, Rebecca has co-founded UNHEARD (Uprooting Negligence by Habituating Equity and Anti-Racism through Real Discussions), a group that holds discussions and workshops focused on equity and inclusion.
Rebecca, 16, is also a member of the Nexus team, a group that works to build relationships at Central through restorative justice practices. She volunteers at Abundant Harvest House of Prayer Food Pantry and has participated in student voter registration drives.
Rebecca praised her mentor Elizabeth Williams-Wesley for helping her find her passion for student advocacy.
“Ms. Wesley completely changed my life,” Rebecca said. “She was my African-American history teacher last year and she is also the first Black teacher I ever had. She’s the reason why I’ve been able to do so many things that I’ve done and why I applied for the student board position.”
Rebecca, who wants to be a history teacher, said she wants to give future students the same opportunities that her mentor gave her at Central.
“I always wanted to be a teacher, but I kept denying my passion based on what other people would say about the field,” Rebecca said.
“Having a teacher who looked like me was really powerful and inspiring,” she added. “I want to be able to give other students the same opportunity and experience that I had.”
Armando, 17, is a first-generation Honduran American who has an interest in politics and advocating for social justice.
He takes dual enrollment courses at Community College of Philadelphia and participates in track and lacrosse at Northeast.
Armando recently participated in Citizen Diplomat Academy and Access Engineering, an enrichment program presented by the University of Pennsylvania students to introduce high school students to engineering.
“I did Access Engineering for two semesters,” Armando said. “At the end of the program, I did get my certificate.
“The program just introduced students to all different types of engineering including aeronautical, mechanical and chemical,” he added. “It was a lot of work, but I really enjoyed the program.”
Next, Armando said he plans to go to college and have a career in health care or engineering.
“I’m still deciding what my plans will be once I graduate from Northeast High,” Armando said. “I’m interested in being a nurse, but with a focus on equitable health care.
“I’m also interested in anthropology and engineering as well,” he added. “If I do engineering it would be either space or aeronautical engineering.”
