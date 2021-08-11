The Kenney administration is tightening coronavirus restrictions but stopped short of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for workers and staff at businesses, as well as public employees.
A face mask mandate will go into effect on Thursday for businesses, restaurants and institutions. At indoor restaurants, face masks must be worn while not seated, drinking or eating.
An exemption for the mandate is carved out for those businesses that have put in place their own vaccine mandates for staff and customers. They also must verify vaccination statuses.
The face mask mandate extends to non-seated outdoor events in the city with more than 1,000 attendees.
Businesses will face fines for non-compliance.
On Wednesday Mayor Jim Kenney blamed the immaturity of a “small group of people” for refusing to get the vaccine and fueling the spread of the more transmissible and deadly Delta variant.
“We didn’t anticipate doing this in June and July … but you can see the level of immaturity around the country, even from governors and legislatures,” Kenney said.
“People just have to grow up and do what they’re supposed to do. It’s not difficult …,” the mayor added during the city’s weekly coronavirus update.
Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said she was concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia, noting that daily case counts have doubled three times during the past month.
Trusting the unvaccinated to wear a face mask while inside businesses was “just too challenging for people.”
“The honor system clearly hasn’t worked,” she said.
The health commissioner did not rule out adjusting the restrictions if COVID-19 case counts continue to rise.
The Kenney administration also will require COVID-19 vaccinations for the city's 27,400 city employees and all new hires.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear two face masks while working.
City officials did not yet have a full tally of how many city workers were fully vaccinated, Bettigole said.
Kenney said the vaccination exemption for city workers was in place — rather than a full mandate to get the jab — because it was practical.
“I can’t physically drag them to a vaccination center and hold their arm while they vaccinate them,” Kenney said.
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees DC 33, the city’s largest union, signaled on Tuesday it would not oppose a vaccination mandate from Kenney for its workers, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
New York City and California are among those who have put in place vaccination mandates for public employees.
Bettigole said a suite of data will determine when officials will lift the city’s mask mandate, including daily positive case counts and hospitalizations in the city as well as the region and country.
Kenney said lockdowns, like those put in place when the pandemic arrived in Philadelphia last year, were possible but avoidable.
“Not if everybody acts like a mature adult and does what they’re supposed to do, we don’t anticipate a lockdown,” the mayor said.
The city was logging nearly 200 new positive COVID-19 cases a day, Bettigole said. More than 100 people are currently hospitalized with virus-related symptoms in the city, a figure not seen since early June.
In the city, 63.3% of the eligible adults are fully vaccinated.
Residents who have lost their COVID-19 vaccination card can now request their immunization record by calling 215-685-5488 or email covid@phila.gov.
