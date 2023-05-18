stock image of homes in center city

Center City, Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia has created an online portal dedicated to helping current and prospective landlords understand what city regulations and processes they need to follow, as well as what they should know about the city’s menu of affordable housing programs before participating.

Launched this week, the Landlord Gateway Program is designed to be a one-stop shop. It has information about rental licenses, property assessments, and how to become a Housing Choice landlord through the Philadelphia Housing Authority. The program also introduces landlords to the Eviction Diversion Program and details some of the financial resources available to them through the city, including the Rental Improvement Fund.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

