For Pep Marie, her new role on the Board of Education’s newly-created superintendent search advisory committee, is an opportunity for her to continue to work with students, parents, teachers and community organizations to transform education in Philadelphia.
“I went to Philly schools; I also went to private and special admit schools, so I have a diverse experience of just how those different education structures or styles look,” Marie said.
“I’ve been organizing since I was 14 or 15-years-old in high school with the Philadelphia Student Union,” she added. “I have a background in organizing with young people as a young person and as an adult. I’ve also done a lot of work with parent organizing.”
Marie is among a group of 13 candidates who have been selected for the committee on Tuesday.
The committee will aid the board in evaluating and reviewing final superintendent candidates and provide input that will help the board’s decision-making process. However, the board will not select the superintendent finalists.
The members were identified through a collaborative process that solicited Philadelphians who represent a variety of voices and perspectives.
The announcement of the committee is the latest step in the search for the next School District of Philadelphia superintendent. Isaacson Miller, the search firm hired by the school board, released a job description for the position on Dec. 3.
Superintendent William Hite announced in September that he will not renew his contract at the end of the 2021-22 school year after 10 years of service.
“We are grateful and excited to have convened a committee of individuals who are personally connected to the School District of Philadelphia as guardians, educators, volunteers, or graduates, who reflect the many neighborhoods and types of schools that exist across Philadelphia, and who have had experiences in multiple school settings, including charter schools,” said Board of Education president Joyce Wilkerson in a statement.
In October, Parents United, Urb Ed Advocates, Philadelphia Home and School Council, Caucus of Working Educators, Alliance for Philly Public Schools, councilmembers Cindy Bass and Kendra Brooks and Our City Our Schools, hosted a listening session.
The event was a part of 48 public listening sessions and surveys, that took place over the last two months by the Board of Education on what Philadelphia residents desire in the next superintendent.
“I’ve had conversations with most of our groups about the superintendent specifically,” Marie said. “We did have a listening session during the public engagement part of the process where we had a number of organizations co-host and bring out members.
“Some of the top priorities during the listening session were improving building conditions equitably, ending the school to prison pipeline, establishing relationships with school communities and establishing a process for deep public engagement,” she added.
Marie, a 30-year-old native of Philadelphia, is an alum of the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. She attended Oberlin College and majored in Sociology with concentrations in both Africana and Urban Studies.
She is the coalition coordinator of Our City Our Schools, which is a growing education justice organization coalition made up of two dozen youth, parents, school staff and community organizations who work together on issues of investment, governance and funding to transform the school district.
Marie stated that by having a role in the search committee, she’s able to express what she hears from her members at the Our City Our School organization.
“Over the last few years, there’s been a lot of breakdown in trust and a lot of conversations about a lack of trust between the district and our school community members,” Marie said.
“I’ve been hearing a lot from our members that we need someone who is excited to build those relationships and I’m ready to really tackle a space where there needs to be some more trust building,” she said.
“For us, that looks like someone who has that demonstrated background in schools working with young people, parents, educators,” she added. “Our group is very excited about having someone who is local, but above all we want someone with that experience whether they’re from Philly or from an area that has similar demographics.”
