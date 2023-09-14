The city’s largest provider of emergency housing, SELF Inc., announced plans for the opening of a new shelter for young adults between the ages of 18-24.
The new shelter, “Miss Barbara’s House,” will open October 1 at 1447 W. Cayuga Street, in North Philadelphia. The project was enabled by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project, also called YHDP.
The house is a groundbreaking endeavor for a population that is aging out of the foster care system and lacking the basic necessities for daily living.
According to SELF’s 2020 annual homelessness assessment report, 45,243 individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 experienced homelessness between 2019 and 2020. On any given night in 2020, about 34,000 adults under the age of 25 were experiencing homelessness. About 90% of these individuals were between the ages of 18 and 24.
“Young people think that couch surfing is okay, but it is not,” said SELF, Inc.'s new CEO Shirlana Dash. She was a social worker with the Department of Human Services for 30 years before taking on a leadership role with the shelter. “We are interested in impacting homelessness and youth. We live in a society where we never engage with people who are homeless."
“Let’s have a conversation with people who have slept on the streets," she said.
The new shelter was named in honor of Barbara Dash, mother of SELF Inc.’s new director. She is remembered as “a mom who opened up her home and fed everyone who was hungry,” said SELF Inc.’s communications director Sharyn Flanagan.
Dominique Cleveland's entire life has changed since coming to SELF, Inc. as a homeless resident. Since then, he has joined the Youth Advisory Board and has become an employee of SELF’s Outley House, and will move into "Miss Barbara's House," next month.
Cleveland also helped to coordinate the promotion of the house on YouTube. “We just wanted to spread the word,” he said.
Youth advisory board member, Maurice Goode, will work at the new location when it fully transitions from the former Richard Jones Recovery House this fall, into efficiency-style apartments. He will serve as a full-time peer advocate and hopes to "uplift someone who has been going through the same things. It's about being someone the youth can connect with and helping them in their growth and development."
SELF, Inc. also hired the workforce development program Hope Works, to train young people ages 17-26 to redo the nonprofit's website.
“For six months we listened to the advisory board—they told us what works and what doesn’t work,” said Program Director Cherisse Dash. “We are sparking the light to spark change in our community.”
SELF, Inc., which stands for Strengthening and Empowering Lives and Futures, has not only been able to help participants with housing, but has been able to employ a number of people who are working on improving their lives. In addition to housing, residents will have access to comprehensive services such as counseling, educational support, job training and life-skills workshops.
In addition to Miss Barbara’s House, the agency runs Susquehanna House, at 13th and Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia; Outley House at 69th and Woodland Avenue; Station House at 2601 N. Broad St.; Safe Haven at 2326 Park Ave.; and Ujima House, an independent living home. In addition to its shelter services, SELF, Inc. runs the Michael Hinson Resource Center at 17th and Lehigh; a “peer outreach team” at SELF’s new headquarters at 15th and Walnut; the IFE Wellness Center for people living with opioid use disorder; a food cupboard and a mobile outreach program.
Former director of SELF, Inc., who is also a former mayor, W. Wilson Goode Sr., serves as board chairman of the emergency housing provider. Goode was one of the first to address the need for homeless services in Philadelphia when he was the city’s managing director.
“We want to help people who need help,” Goode said. “How can I walk by a person sleeping on a vent in the cold and not feel something for that person? That escapes me. No one should ever have to do that—sleep in an abandoned house. We have a conviction to make life better with every single person we can. Will you help us do that?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.