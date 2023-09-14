The city’s largest provider of emergency housing, SELF Inc., announced plans for the opening of a new shelter for young adults between the ages of 18-24.

The new shelter, “Miss Barbara’s House,” will open October 1 at 1447 W. Cayuga Street, in North Philadelphia. The project was enabled by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project, also called YHDP.

