A new agreement between Delaware County Community College and Lincoln University will make it easier for graduates to continue their education at the University.
The presidents of both schools held a virtual ceremony Monday to officially sign the new agreement that will allow qualified students who graduate from the college to seamlessly transfer to the university with full junior standing and other benefits. Lincoln University President Brenda A. Allen said students have been unofficially taking this pathway for years and it was great to make it official.
“We have had many graduates who have come to Lincoln after starting their journey at Delaware County Community College. It is great to be able to formalize this pathway, as we continue to educate students,” she said.
Allen said now that the agreement is signed, the real work begins.
“Providing a seamless pathway from the associate's degree to the bachelor's degree is what this agreement aims to achieve. The dual admissions piece is only part of the project. In the coming months, Lincoln University will work with Delaware County Community College to help ensure that students have a clear two plus two pathway to follow,” she said.
In order to participate in this new agreement, eligible students must first receive an associate degree in either Arts or Science at Delaware County Community College and meet all Lincoln University degree, major, and grade point average requirements. The University’s nursing and other major programs are not part of this new dual admission and core-to-core transfer agreement.
The program will allow students to attend Lincoln’s main campus or its adult completion program at the School for Adult and Continuing Education in Philadelphia’s University City.
Delaware County Community College President Dr. L. Joy Gates Black said she is elated for the opportunity this agreement will give to her students.
“Thanks to the hard work of both the Delaware County and the Lincoln University teams, we have a signed agreement. This agreement will offer significant opportunities for Delaware County Community College students who choose to transfer to Lincoln University,” she said.
Black said the ripple effects of this agreement will be felt for years to come.
“We are excited about what this will mean for our students and our community,” the Delaware County Community College President said.
