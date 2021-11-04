Yet another major development is proposed in Yorktown, this one on Oxford Street next door to Bright Hope Baptist Church across the street from a large Temple University apartment building that sits on the site of the former Wanamaker Jr. High School. And two more on North Broad Street are in the works.
The three-story development plans call for 320 apartments in two separate buildings with 160 units each, a mix of one- and two-bedrooms. The buildings will be separated by Marvine Street.
Currently, the site at 1600 N. 11th St., is a parking lot that serves mostly Temple students and employees. It is being developed by 1600 N. 11th Street CRCP, LLC and designed by VBC Studio, of Massachusetts.
At a recent heated community meeting with the developers, residents were told the rents would be market rate, about $1,300 a month, depending on unit size.
Yorktown residents said they are overwhelmed by the sheer number of developments. They are frustrated because they believe neither the developers nor the zoning board listens or cares about their concerns.
For example, none of the developments have enough parking or have set aside any percentage of the projects for affordable housing. Another concern is that few of the developments seem designed to attract families because many of them are one-bedroom units.
“They are trying to move all of the Black people out of North Philly,” said Patricia Crosby, president of the Yorktown Community Organization. “They will not listen to us at zoning. They just keep on building and every project is approved.”
City Council President Darrell Clarke has introduced legislation to revamp the zoning board to include two members from community organizations, an urban planner, architect, zoning attorney and real estate finance expert.
On Thursday, Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, said City Council will hold public hearings to consider helping community groups financially fight against zoning decisions they believe will hurt the neighborhood.
Flooding low- or moderate-income areas with multimillion-dollar developments increases property values, taxes and rents, which can force longtime residents out of their neighborhoods. This process, known as gentrification, can also change the character of the area. For example, sometimes a new development replaces longtime neighborhood institutions, such as schools, churches or other venues.
Gentrification is taking place not only in North Philadelphia but in West Philadelphia, Germantown and other parts of the city. It is also happening in many other cities like New York and Washington, D.C.
Crosby said her taxes have increased by about $1,000 in the last few years. “I am on a fixed income,” she said. Very few people in the neighborhood can afford to live in any of these developments, she said.
According to Crosby, the Yorktown Community Organization is strategizing on how to fight back.
“This neighborhood has been here for 60 years and we don’t get any respect,” she said.
Rev. William Moore, of Tenth Memorial Baptist Church in North Philadelphia, said, "Sometimes developers get more favorable treatment from zoning and the city than neighborhood people, when we want to develop the neighborhood."
To be sure, the number of apartment developments planned for the area is dizzying.
The legendary Blue Horizon boxing venue on North Broad Street is about to get another incarnation, this time as a 13-story apartment and retail complex, to be developed by Orens Brothers Real Estate of Philadelphia. As of press time, Orens Brothers did not return calls from The Philadelphia Tribune.
A recent approval by the city’s Civic Design Review calls for 14,000 square feet of retail space and more than 200 apartment units. No parking is planned with this development.
A 2015 proposal for the site of the historic building at 1314 N. Broad St. included an $18 million plan to build a hotel, also proposed by Orens Brothers in partnership with Mosaic Development of Philadelphia. Built in the 19th century, the Blue Horizon was once three brownstone mansions that later became a Moose Lodge.
The Blue Horizon became a boxing ring in the 1960s. In 1994, Vernoca Michael purchased the venue along with Carol P. Ray and Carol Whitaker. Four years later, Michael made history when she became the first African-American woman licensed as a fight promoter in Pennsylvania.
The 1,200-seat ring was world famous as a boxing venue, featuring many of Philadelphia’s top boxing talents, including Bennie Briscoe, Jeff Chandler, Bernard Hopkins, Cyclone Hart, Willie Monroe, Matthew Saad Muhammad and Bobby "Boogaloo" Watts. "Ring" magazine voted Blue Horizon the best boxing venue in the world in 1999. USA Network’s "Tuesday Night Fights" was broadcast nationwide from the arena in the 1980s and 1990s and it was featured in a "Rocky" movie and other films. The venue closed because of financial problems in 2010.
According to the proposal, they would maintain the façade, but do away with the arena.
Meanwhile, at Broad and Jefferson streets, another 19-story, 225-unit apartment building with retail on the ground floor is proposed at 1451 N. Broad St., across the street from Progress Plaza, on the site of a former church. But it will have 21 parking spaces. It is being designed by Cecil Baker and Partners.
