The death of five children and six adults when Philadelphia officials infamously ordered the bombing of a home in 1985 was not accidental but instead homicide, the city now acknowledges.
The death certificates of the 11 victims of the MOVE bombing have now been amended, having for decades prior indicated that their deaths were accidental. The move was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, after the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office asked for the change following a request for a review of the cases by the city health commissioner.
“[Acting Medical Examiner] Dr. Chu reviewed the cases, agreed with the independent report about the need for a change, and submitted the amendments to the state within a few days of the report’s release,” a spokeswoman for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed Thursday to NBC10, referencing a report released in June which recommended that all 11 victims’ causes of death be ruled homicides, not accidents.
