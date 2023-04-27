Lester Holt - Portraits

NBC Nightly News and Dateline anchor Lester Holt poses for photos on the Nightly News set, at NBC headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 Richard Drew

Award-winning NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will address Villanova University’s graduating class during its 180th commencement.

Since 2015, Holt has been the anchor of NBC Nightly News after anchoring the weekend edition of the show for eight years. In 2022, the show won an Edward R. Murrow Award.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

