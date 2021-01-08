When Lincoln University student Junie Jolifils was asked to be on a Zoom call with university staff members and the KAI Family Foundation last month, she had no idea what the video conference would entail, let alone that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving would join the meeting.
“I just remember Kyrie Irving’s face popping up on the screen,” Jolifils said. “I was so confused at the time because I didn’t really know what was going on.
“Then they pulled out this check and said that they would be paying the remainder of our tuition,” she added. “I remember being so shocked by the news that I just started crying. I was just so happy and extremely grateful for their kindness.”
Jolifils, 21, is among nine graduating seniors at Lincoln whose tuition expenses were covered by the NBA star through his KAI Family Foundation.
During the surprise Zoom call, Irving told students at the historically Black university in Chester County that he was “grateful for all the young leaders.”
“I wouldn’t be sitting in my position and embracing who I am without knowing where I come from and people helping me along the way, so just paying it forward,” Irving said. “I’m committed to my service a long time ago and I’m walking the steps now and I want the same for others.”
Lincoln President Brenda Allen said in a statement that Irving’s inspirational message gave an important lesson for Lincoln students.
“The KAI Family Foundation’s investment in this group of scholars imparts an important lesson on giving back and paying it forward,” Allen said. “Mr. Irving’s inspirational message was impactful, and his dedication to community service is admirable.”
A New York native, Jolifils has been a student at Lincoln for four years and is majoring in health science.
She said that while Lincoln staff members did not tell the students about the tuition news beforehand, they did request information from her prior to the announcement.
“I received an email from Richard Lancaster [Lincoln director of annual giving] and in the email it said that I was nominated and selected by Dr. Allen to be a part of a special project,” Jolifils said. “The selected students had to make a video saying our name, where we are from, and answering the question, ‘What does education means to us?’”
“I sent him the video with all the information that was requested from me,” she added. “A week later, Mr. Lancaster told me about the Zoom call.”
Prior to the announcement, Jolifils said she was struggling to pay the remainder of her tuition. Her mother, who was helping her financially with school, died last year.
“Both of my parents are immigrants and they never went to college,” Jolifils said. “I’ll be the first out of all my siblings to graduate from college.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer my first year at Lincoln and she continued to pay for schooling until she passed in August. I just tried my very best to carry my end of the bargain by graduating.
“My dad is also carrying a lot of weight right now,” she added. “He has two younger children to provide for also. We talked about a plan for paying for school moving forward. Lincoln did provide additional assistance for me, but paying tuition was still a challenge for me at the time.”
The Lincoln donation was made on Dec. 10 as part of the KAI Family Foundation’s 11 Days of Giving.
During that time span, Irving and his foundation also donated supplies, funds and gifts to various organizations and businesses in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Kenya.
This is the second year in a row that the foundation committed to 11 Days of Giving.
“This gift was an act of service to help strengthen the educational future for young people on behalf of Kyrie Irving,” said Tyki Irving, executive director of philanthropy for KAI Family Enterprise. “We want these students to know that someone is cheering them on for their resilience and perseverance.
“We need more youth to be recognized for their persistence and for showing up for themselves in the face of adversity,” she added. “It is the hope of the foundation that these young queens and kings will pay it forward by using their skills and talents to impact the world.”
After graduating from Lincoln in May, Jolifils plans to attend a two-year radiology school.
She said that while there is no way to repay Irving and his foundation for their generosity, she’s hoping she can pay it forward to someone else in the future.
“For me to have the opportunity to finish school without the burden of paying is truly a blessing,” Jolifils said.
“I cannot thank them enough for what they did for me, but I hope one day that I can help someone. I may not be able to pay their whole tuition, but I want to try my best to be that blessing for someone else.”
