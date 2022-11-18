Republican and Democratic criminal justice leaders from all across the country are banding together to support Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who's facing impeachment by Pennsylvania’s legislature.
The bipartisan group of law enforcement leaders released a joint statement Friday with signatures from 88 law enforcement officials condemning the Pennsylvania House representatives who voted in favor of Krasner’s impeachment.
“We have come together to oppose this impeachment because the core democratic principles at stake here are too important for any of us to ignore, regardless of our political persuasions or views on individual personalities," the group's statement says.
"If the Pennsylvania state legislature was truly concerned about crime in Philadelphia, they would work with the community to implement evidence-based approaches to violence prevention," said Miriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, the organizer of the statement. “Instead, their first priority in a lame duck session was to continue the baseless attacks on Larry Krasner and undermine the electoral power and choices of the residents of Philadelphia.
"The Senate should reject this deeply disturbing betrayal of the voters’ will and pernicious attack on democracy."
Krasner was reelected last year with nearly 70% of the vote. This term is set to end Jan. 5, 2026.
In the statement, the group mentions how this decision could lead to the "erosion of trust in both law enforcement and the integrity of our democratic process."
"It is unthinkable that anyone — especially those who aren't even part of the community — would attempt to nullify voters’ choices at the ballot box simply because of political differences," said Timothy K. Lewis, a former judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals, Third Circuit and the U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania and former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
"That isn’t democracy, it erodes faith in the rule of law, and it certainly won’t make us any safer," he said.
The statement also describes how lawmakers have willingly spread misinformation relating to progressive district attorney’s and their impact on rising crime rates.
"As an elected prosecutor, I support reform because I know it makes communities safer," said Durham County, N.C., District Attorney Satana Deberry. "The rampant misinformation seeking to scapegoat reform DAs for crime increases has no basis in reality.
"Instead of playing the blame game, we need policymakers who will work with us and with those most impacted by crime to promote community safety and well-being."
Pennsylvania representatives who support the impeachment have blamed Krasner's progressive prosecution policies for Philadelphia's sharp rise in gun violence and violent crimes.
Since the impeachment was already passed in the state House, it will now require a trial and two-thirds majority vote from Pennsylvania's Senate to effectively remove Krasner from office.
"I am confident that we will prove our case during the Senate trial and convict Larry Krasner," said Rep. Martina White, the Philadelphia representative who sponsored the articles of impeachment against Krasner. "Criminals will again know that their crimes will be prosecuted and we can restore law and order to the people of Philadelphia and to this commonwealth."
It is unclear whether or not the Senate will convene to conduct a trial on the impeachment before the end of the current legislative session. The Senate is currently not scheduled to reconvene for the rest of the session.
If the Senate does not hold a trial before the end of the legislative session, the articles of impeachment will have to be reintroduced in the next session scheduled to begin in early January.
The articles would then have to be put to another vote within the state House, where it is believed that Democrats will hold the majority — opposing the Republican majority currently seeking impeachment.
