The national office of the NAACP has postponed the election of officers for the Philadelphia chapter until January 2023.
The elections for the local NAACP branch were scheduled for Wednesday, but has been rescheduled for an unspecified date in January 2023, according to Zoe LaFleur, an official in the national office in Baltimore.
An administrator has been appointed by the national office to oversee Philadelphia branch's election.
An internal document obtained by The Philadelphia Tribune from national NAACP board member Ericka Cain, said: “As of today Dec. 17th the Philadelphia branch election is canceled until further notice. I am working with the national office to ensure that all memberships are verified. I will ensure that no member is disenfranchised in this election process. I have requested all branch records and membership applications be turned over to me to verify membership. When I took over as your Administrator, I promised to follow the bylaws and procedures and I will see it through.”
There was also a post on the Philadelphia branch's Facebook page placed there Saturday with notification of the election cancellation to members that also directed questions to Cain.
Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP, wrote to The Philadelphia Tribune: "Because the NAACP is a National membership organization, they have protocols on what information is public and who speaks for the media. Ericka Cain is the Administrator overseeing the Philadelphia Branch election process. Any questions should be addressed to her."
Hicks, who is publisher of The Philadelphia Sunday Sun, was elected in 2021, when she ran unopposed.
Prior to Hicks' leadership, Nation of Islam Minister Rodney Muhammad was president. He shared a controversial anti-Semitic meme in July 2020.
Muhammad maintained that he was unaware that the meme he shared was anti-Semitic and removed the post when he learned it “bared significant offense to the Jewish community.”
Muhammad said he regretted the “insult, pain and offense it caused to all particularly those of the Jewish community by this unfortunate episode.”
The meme drew fierce backlash and calls for his resignation from organizations and high-ranking officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney. The controversy effectively sidelined the civil rights organization after that.
In an effort to move on from the incident, Muhammad did not run for reelection.
The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights groups.
