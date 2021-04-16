Philadelphia officials are mobilizing resources and calling in the National Guard in preparation for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.
On Friday, Mayor Jim Kenney called “active peace” in response to the verdict over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which could come next week, as Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw pledged her department is “prepared for any possible civil unrest that may unfold.”
The pair of city leaders were joined by more than two dozen officials, and community and faith leaders on the steps of the Municipal Services Building.
National Guard troops will deploy here starting Saturday. Police will increase their presence and patrols on foot, horseback and bikes around critical infrastructure, businesses and neighborhoods.
The city’s Emergency Operation Center will be fully staffed as of Saturday, said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, head of the city’s Office of Emergency Management. (The center has been active for more than a year in response to the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies.)
Businesses were encouraged to take precautions to protect their storefronts, Commerce Director Michael Rashid said.
Police were not aware of any specific threats at this time, Outlaw said. Several demonstrations were planned this weekend.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, faces murder and manslaughter charges. The jury has heard 13 days of testimony in the trial. Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment right and declined to testify this week.
The jury is expected to hear closing arguments Monday and then enter deliberations. A verdict could come any time after that.
Floyd, who is Black, died May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed for more than nine minutes. A video capturing Floyd’s death set off mass protests across the U.S. against racism and police brutality.
In Philadelphia, Floyd’s killing sparked protests and civil unrest. Scores of businesses were looted, including several in West Philadelphia and Center City.
The response to the 2020 protests from the Kenney administration and police department was riddled with missteps, heavy-handed police tactics, and over-policing of some neighborhoods, including Black communities in West Philadelphia.
Kenney acknowledged those errors again on Friday.
“I’m committed to making sure that we learn from our own mistakes, demonstrate accountability, and hold ourselves to a higher standard,” the mayor said.
The mayor also penned an open letter to residents Friday about the trial.
Outlaw said her department would protect people’s First Amendment right to protest but stressed that “unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.”
“The safety of all demonstrators, along with the safety of our residents, business owners and visitors is a top priority of the PPD (Philadelphia Police Department),” Outlaw said.
Outlaw did not rule out the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other non-lethal munitions during any civil unrest that may result from the verdict. She came under significant criticism for green-lighting the use of tear gas against protesters during last year’s demonstrations.
“I do believe it does not make sense to really remove a less-lethal munition in our toolbelt because we never know what would happen,” Outlaw said.
The bungled response to last year's protests led to the resignation of Brian Abernathy, the former city managing director. He oversaw the city’s operational departments in that role and was among Kenney’s top aides.
The Kenney administration will offer resources to residents to process the decision in the trial, said City Managing Director Tumar Alexander.
The city will launch virtual events, dubbed “community healing circles,” to provide residents a space to discuss the trial and find support. The events will be held twice weekly over the next three weeks, starting Monday.
Next week, the Kenney administration will offer community leaders a detailed blueprint for how to host and guide conversations about the trial and verdict, among other things.
The Kenney administration also is partnering with community members, volunteers and others to form “townwatch groups” to patrol communities and commercial corridors, Alexander said.
“We’re all united in our call for racial justice,” he said. “And channeling justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained and effective action.”
