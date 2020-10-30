The Kenney administration reimposed a curfew on Friday, four days after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
The curfew will be in effect between 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, the Kenney administration said in a released statement.
Protests and civil unrest, including looting, have continued since Monday when police fatally shot Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man who was wielding a knife, during a confrontation in West Philadelphia.
The National Guard was deployed in Philadelphia Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf authorized the deployment on Tuesday.
Since Monday, the city has arrested 212 individuals and issued 18 code violation notices, according to the Kenney administration. The city has reported 443 looting incidents, 22 ATM explosions during that time, and damage to 18 law enforcement vehicles.
Fifty-eight police officers have been injured, of which one remains hospitalized.
The Kenney administration put in place a citywide curfew on Wednesday but did not impose one on Thursday.
In a joint statement from Kenney, city District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and the Wallace family:
"The Wallace Family, the Mayor, District Attorney, and Police Commissioner have all agreed that releasing the body camera footage and 911 audio on Wednesday, November 4, by the close of business is in the best interest of our city and its residents. Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city. The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible."
This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.