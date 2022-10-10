National Faith and Blue Weekend is striving to do something special, build a better relationship between the public and the police.
The 14th Police District conducted a community meeting Saturday afternoon at Great Commission Church to sort out answers to questions that have been pestering the area and the City of Brotherly Love. Eight members of the Philadelphia Police Department along with the Rev. Dr. Kyle Canty of Great Commission spoke on the issues of the day and their spirits of setting things straight.
Four days of locally organized community-officer engagement as part of the nation’s largest annual collaborative policing initiative.
“This was a great idea but the credit should go to my wife, LaVeta Jones. She got it all together,” said journalist and political activist Solomon Jones, the program’s moderator and host. “She has wanted to do something like this for a while and National Faith and Blue (Weekend) just provided her with the perfect opportunity to get this done. I’m very excited by this.”
LaVeta Jones, who is also a member of the Police District Advisory Council, said she knew that this endeavor would pay off with a new sense of development for the Philadelphia Police Department and the public.
“Everything was right there for me,” said LaVeta Jones. “It was just a matter of getting on the phone and getting the people to agree to come out. It really was all very simple for me. I’m glad things worked out for everyone. It was a great event.”
Deputy Commissioner of Patrol Operations Joel Dales, who formerly worked as a captain in the 14th District, was quick to point out the connection between the churches and the police. With churches such as Enon Tabernacle Baptist and Great Commission in the area, Dales said it was important to maintain a good relationship between the two groups.
“It’s very important that we continue to work together,” said Dales. “(Churches) have a lot of people who can help champion this idea of police and churches working together. It’s a step in the right direction.”
The relationship between the police and the public is critical and puzzling. From stories of officers being charged with things like shooting youngsters to police searching for those responsible for shooting Roxborough football players, the situation has become deadly and dangerous. Inspector of the Northwest Division Nicholas Smith said good communication between the public and the police is necessary.
“We want to go out there and do a good job,” said Smith. “It’s not easy but we’re out there. This city is for everyone and we’re trying hard to maintain it that way.”
Canty noted that National Faith and Blue Weekend was a good way to bridge the gap.
“(The police) need our help,” said Canty. “They can’t do it alone. They need our help to keep things going.”
Faith and Blue is based on the premise that strong communities are built through mutual respect and understanding. Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when they work together, neighborhood thrive.
National Faith and Blue Weekend facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.