National NAACP statement

As one of the nation’s foremost civil rights organizations, we abhor hate, bigotry, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia in all forms and have long held leaders accountable — including our own.

On July 24th, Mr. Rodney Muhammad, Branch President of NAACP Philadelphia, posted a meme on Facebook, which unbeknownst to him, has a history of anti-Semitic propaganda. Upon realizing his mistake, he immediately took down the post, as well as the associated caption. He also acknowledged and apologized for his error in judgment.

The NAACP, Pennsylvania State Conference, and Philadelphia Branch unequivocally denounce and condemn all anti-Semitic language and images and stand against all forms of hate speech.

While Mr. Muhammad now recognizes the offensive nature of the imagery and post, we are saddened and deeply disappointed by the harm caused by Mr. Muhammad’s actions. Hate speech has no place at the NAACP, and such language and imagery are reprehensible.

Over the coming weeks, both President Johnson and Mr. Muhammad will meet with community leaders and faith leaders to open a dialogue and continue the educational conversations needed to strengthen our communities. Side by side with our Jewish partners, the NAACP is also launching a series of national conversations to further understanding.