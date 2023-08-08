A shy O’Shae Sibley peeked in and of the dance class at Wakisha Middle School as a young student—and would then run down the hall, recalled teacher, Karen Pendergrass, at his funeral, Tuesday, at The Met Philadelphia.  Pendergrass finally pulled him in one day and invited him “to take off your shoes, roll up your pants legs and join in” with her class.

He turned out to be so talented that she got permission to take him with her to Philadanco. He won a scholarship to the dance school -- and he was on his way to a fine career in dance and choreography.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

