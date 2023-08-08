Through the years memorial for dancer/choreographer O'Shae Sibley of Philadelphia. Sibley was murdered in New York, July 29. A 17-year-old teen is facing charges for murder as a hate crime and possessing and instrument of crime. PHOTO: ABDUL SULAYMAN, Tribune Staff Photographer.
Onederful Anecrum of Philadanco performed to "Take Me To The King," at the MET Theater in honor of the late, O'Shae Leon Sibley, this week. PHOTO: ABDUL SULAYMAN, Tribune Staff Photographer.
Sherry Stone
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
Celebration of Life services for Philadelphia's legendary dancer O'Shea Leon "Sage" Sibley were held Tuesday at The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street. -PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
A shy O’Shae Sibley peeked in and of the dance class at Wakisha Middle School as a young student—and would then run down the hall, recalled teacher, Karen Pendergrass, at his funeral, Tuesday, at The Met Philadelphia. Pendergrass finally pulled him in one day and invited him “to take off your shoes, roll up your pants legs and join in” with her class.
He turned out to be so talented that she got permission to take him with her to Philadanco. He won a scholarship to the dance school -- and he was on his way to a fine career in dance and choreography.
“I encouraged him to follow his dream,” said Pendergrass. “He took joy in his craft … he was so very special,” she said of the student who eventually went on to work for the Alvin Ailey Extension program of dance in New York.
But the Philadelphia native’s life was cut short when he was stabbed and killed at a gas station following a sunny-day beach trip with some friends on July 29th in Brooklyn, New York. He was dancing to a Beyonce’ song when he was confronted by a group of men who verbally attacked him for being gay, and berated him with slurs. He was killed with a single stab wound. A 17-year-old boy was arrested, Friday, August 4th, and was charged with murder as a hate crime, plus possession of an instrument of crime.
Philadanco, a non-profit dance company at 9 North Preston Way, in Philadelphia, announced the establishment of a scholarship in Sibley’s honor “to encourage other students like him to follow their dreams.” The new scholarship was announced at the the funeral. Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks honored Sibley with a City Citation “for helping people of every race and creed to find the rhythm that moves their souls.”
A crowd of family and friends filled the entire first floor of the MET at 858 North Broad Street. Sibley’s first cousin Bishop LaTerra Ruffin, a minister from California, oversaw the funeral with Bishop Bernard Brown of the United Church of the First Born. “O’Shea comes from a praying family,” said Ruffin, adding, “our family loves the Lord.” She directed words of comfort to family and friends with the scripture, “Let not your heart be troubled. Ye believe in God, believe also in Me.”
Sibley’s best friend, Otis Pena, remembered Sibley as a person “who had the power to touch every heart…he was a beacon of light. He encouraged us to stand out and just be us-- he danced with us-- he made us sing. There was a beauty in it all—the power of brotherhood, the power of community and family.” Sometimes they would dance for four hours and Sibley would get another great idea and they would practice all over again, he said.
Sibley was also remembered for “having no weapons—there was no trace of violence in his life---he lived a life of peace.”
Bishop Brown called his murder “a senseless loss of life,” and added that Sibley died “doing what he passionately loved—dancing … Don’t be angry at God,” Brown told the audience. He noted that in times of tragedy people often ask God, “Why would you allow this to happen? But God is not a God of hatred –but of love.”
Lee-Lee Grant, Sibley’s second cousin said this was the second funeral for a relative in the space of a few months, for their family. “We are just working through it; we are grateful for the outpouring of love and concern,” she said, noting the size of the crowd and the media presence. “Our grandmothers were cousins,” she said.
Another of Sibley’s cousin’s Kim Clay, from Philadelphia, said she just wants to see a positive outcome to the case and wants the teen who killed Sibley to be brought to justice.
Philadanco dancer Onedrerful Ancrum performed an interpretive dance for the funeral to the words, “…When my heart is broken in pieces and I don’t have much to bring…take me to the King,” from a popular gospel song by singer/actress Tamela Mann.
Sibley, who was born September 1, 1994, died just short of his 29th birthday. He attended Girard College in North Philadelphia as a child, and later studied at Temple University. O’Shea, also nick-named “Sage,” began dancing at the age of 12 under the tutelage of Clyde Evans, Jr., in the hip-hop genre. He studied ballet and jazz under Debbie Manning-St. Charles at the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts. By age 16, he was accepted into Philadanco II where he strengthened his techniques.
Later, O’Shea, which means “give praise to the Father,” became a core member and choreographer of Xcel Dance. He was also the personal dance captain for Kemar Christopher Ottey, a dancehall reggae recording artist. Sibley was a devoted participant in the Ailey Extension program of dance and did a special demonstration of West African dances at an Ailey Spirit gala.
He will be remembered by relatives including his parents, Onetha Sibley and Jake Kelly, and his Stepmother Jacqueline Kelly. He had six brothers: Darius, Comar, Khalil, Nafese, Safyann, and Jake III. He also had four sisters: Shavora, Jaleesa, Destineh and Dezirah.
The dancer’s death led to an outcry from local groups, including, the Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee. “Bigotry and violence cannot be tolerated by law enforcement or government institutions, anywhere,” said the committee in a statement, “demanding swift and thorough just for those responsible.”
