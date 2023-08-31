Councilman Kenyatta Johnson talks to members of community groups before a peace march and rally on Wednesday in Southwest Philadelphia. Members of Mothers in Charge, foreground, wore matching "Stop the Violence" shirts. — Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Members of Mothers in Charge knock on doors and speak with residents during Wednesday's event addressing gun violence in Southwest Philadelphia. — Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Ikea Welsh, a 37-year-old mother of five sons, was on her way home from her job as a home health aide when she was shot two weeks ago on the 6200 block of Glenmore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
The shooter also opened fire on her 15-year-old son and a 27-year-old family friend. Welsh lost her life; the others were injured and were expected to recover.
Welsh’s mother, Roxanne Taylor, gained custody of her daughter's grandsons and was working to keep them together and get them ready for the first day of school.
The incident sparked a gathering of anti-violence groups to march in a campaign of solidarity against gun-violence on Wednesday just a few blocks away from the site of Welsh’s murder.
Members of Mothers in Charge, dressed in matching “Stop The Violence” shirts, marched with members of Diva Ministries, founded by the Rev. Jeanette Davis of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity; the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network (PAAN); Philadelphia police officers; and others.
The safety walk was organized by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who is co-chair of City Council's special committee on gun-violence prevention.
Johnson said his "heart was touched by the fact that a mother of five lost her life to senseless gun violence.”
“We should never live in a city where it is normal to be impacted by gun violence,” Johnson said when the group gathered at 62nd Street and Glenmore Avenue. “During our safety walks, we meet people who have been impacted by trauma. We want to let them know they are not dealing with the situation by themselves — they do not have to be held hostage inside their homes.
“We met a mother who walked up to us and said that one of her sons is paralyzed due to gun violence and another son was severely impaired due to gun violence,” he said.
“We talked with a woman who talked about her daughter being shot,” said Vincent Thompson, director of communications for Johnson’s office. “The mothers from Mothers in Charge actually stopped and prayed with her. She didn’t feel that anybody cared about her,” he said. “In the Black community there is a lot of trauma — the mother, the fathers and the neighbors. There are people who are dealing with trauma who have never received counseling.”
Dorothy Johnson-Speight, who founded Mothers in Charge 20 years ago, said her group was founded by mothers who have personally lost a loved one to violence.
Members of Johnson-Speight's group handed out booklets titled "When You Are Grieving," a resource guide that acknowledges the physical and emotional effects of grief and loss.
Johnson said the gathering was a chance to “take your pain and help other individuals who have been impacted by violence.
“At the end of the day, the only way to change the community is by being involved,” he said.
One member of the mothers group said her son, Jason, 38, was murdered on March 9 and her grandson, Khalil, 23, was murdered last November.
“We are reaching out to the community to give them hope and support and resources,” Johnson-Speight said.
“We want to let people know that they have options, and get some of these guys off the streets,” said Keith Corely of PAAN.
Captain Joe Greene of the 12th Police District said it’s important to let people know the police care about crime and the quality of life for residents.
“When you have mothers whose own children have been victims of crime participating in the walk, they can help get the message across,” he said.
