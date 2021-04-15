Imprisoned journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal has been hospitalized and is scheduled to undergo heart surgery within the next few days.
He was rushed to an area hospital after experiencing heart pain over the weekend. Abu-Jamal was recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure and COVID-19.
“One of the greatest harms to Mumia is state violence,” said his chosen doctor, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez. “We support Mumia from the only possible treatment, which is freedom.”
Supporters of Abu-Jamal held a virtual emergency news conference Thursday evening to highlight his condition and call for specific demands. According to his wife Wadiya Jamal, and MOVE member Pam Africa, who says she speaks with Abu-Jamal daily, they have not been able to reach him for four days.
Supporters' demands included that before surgery Abu-Jamal be allowed to call his wife, Wadiya Jamal; his longtime supporter, Pam Africa; Alvarez; and his spiritual adviser, Mark Taylor.
His supporters also demanded that he not be shackled to his hospital bed, as is the rule in Pennsylvania and across the United States and that he be immediately released from prison.
“Some will say this is an unreasonable set of demands, but we say no, this is absolutely necessary,” said Marc Lamont Hill, an activist and friend of Abu-Jamal, who moderated the news conference.
Renowned scholar and political activist for incarcerated people Angela Davis was also on the conference. She has been a longtime supporter of Abu-Jamal.
“This first demand is a human right to be able to contact one’s loved ones. The second is a basic act of medical ethics. Shackling someone to the bed greatly increases their chances of not surviving — greatly increases their chances of having harm done to them medically.”
“The third one is the call that we’ve always made — to free Mumia. We say free Mumia because Mumia is both factually innocent and legally not guilty of the crimes for which he was convicted.”
Africa said Abu-Jamal was walking with another inmate when he started experiencing heart pain and he went to prison infirmary to be checked out. Abu-Jamal was subsequently rushed to the hospital where it was determined that the arteries that carry blood to his heart were clogged.
Bob Boyle, who is Abu-Jamal's medical attorney, said that to date he has not received any confirmation about his medical condition.
"I have spoken to no medical provider. There has been no access," he said.
"I've been asked what surgery is Mumia getting and I have to tell you, I can't confirm it completely but what I suspect is that he will have an open heart surgery, which will be what is called a bypass graft. He will need multiple vessels to address the clogged arteries."
"But what we're observing is really a degradation of someone's basic right to seek counsel regarding his/or her health care," Boyle continued.
Abu-Jamal, formerly known as Wesley Cook, was convicted of fatally shooting Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner after Faulkner had reportedly pulled over Abu-Jamal’s brother during a late-night traffic stop in 1981. In prison since 1982, Abu-Jamal was on death row until 2011, when his death sentence was ruled unconstitutional. He is now serving a life sentence.
Abu-Jamal will turn 67 on April 24 and his supporters will be having events around his birthday, including a City Hall rally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.