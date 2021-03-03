Mumia Abu-Jamal has tested positive for COVID-19, according to one of his attorneys.
The state Department of Corrections informed Abu-Jamal’s counsel that Abu-Jamal tested positive for the virus on Wednesday around noon, said Robert Boyle, one of his attorneys, during a telephone interview.
Boyle could not confirm additional details about Abu-Jamal’s condition or location inside Mahanoy State Correctional Institution but believed he would be isolated from other inmates.
“My understanding is that all inmates who test positive … are isolated from other inmates,” Boyle said.
Maria Bivens, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections, said in an email that, "Medical information about an inmate is not public information."
Johanna Fernandez, an Abu-Jamal supporter, said Abu-Jamal, 66, has been experiencing chest pressure and labored breathing for at least a week during a rally for him outside District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office that morning.
At least one previous COVID-19 test conducted at the prison had come back negative, Fernandez said.
Abu-Jamal also has liver damage and high blood pressure.
About a dozen supporters outside the district attorney’s office called for Abu-Jamal’s immediate release due to his pre-exisiting conditions and positive COVID-19 test.
"Mumia needs to be immediately released," Fernandez said, adding: "Mumia has serious medical conditions that make him vulnerable to death."
Mumia Abu-Jamal, formerly known as Wesley Cook, was convicted of fatally shooting Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner after Faulkner had reportedly pulled over Abu-Jamal's brother during a late-night traffic stop in 1981.
In prison since 1982, Abu-Jamal was on death row until 2011 when his death sentence was ruled unconstitutional. He is now serving a life sentence. Abu-Jamal and his supporters have always maintained his innocence, alleging that his trial was tainted by police corruption and racism.
Abu-Jamal continues to fighting in state courts to appeal his conviction.
This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.