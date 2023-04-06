Philadelphia police officers were called to the area around South 9th and Federal streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a teen pulling a gun out of his backpack at Capitolo Playground with two other teens. Early reports say they were all between the ages of 13 and 16.
Before that on Wednesday evening, a massive Center City flash mob of teens led to four arrests and a police officer being injured, according to police reports.
Philadelphia Police Inspector Raymond Evers had a strong message for parents and their kids Thursday.
“This is a parental issue,” Evers said. “This is not a police issue. This is not a city issue. The parents should be watching their kids, what they're doing.”
Police said that the incident began around 6 p.m. Wednesday when police noticed an increased amount of teenagers in the Market Street East area near the Fashion District.
Then, around 7 p.m., police spotted a 13-year-old boy who appeared to have a gun, Evers said. Police chased the teen down and took him into custody. They then discovered the teen was carrying a realistic-looking airsoft gun.
Also in recent gun violence, a man is dead after he was shot in the head inside a barbershop along Germantown Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at 1:17 p.m. inside of Wildstyles Barbershop at 5922 Germantown Ave., police said.
A man was transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at 1:29 p.m., according to police. At this time no weapons were found and no arrests were made.
Gunfire also broke out in the Wynnefield section of the city Wednesday afternoon leaving a 37-year-old man shot in the right shin.
The shooting, at 54th Street and Gainor Road in the 19th Police District, happened at 12:17 p.m. The man was transported to Lankenau Hospital. No arrests have yet been made, according to Cpl. Jasmine Riley of the Philadelphia Police Department's public affairs.
Neighbor Gary James said he has lived in Wynnefield, right between West Philadelphia and Lower Merion, since 1966. The area is usually quiet and nearly crime-free, it seems, but Wednesday's incident, a nearby shooting of a child around the corner on Tuesday and the recent robbery of the Wynnefield Grocery have him concerned — not to mention the robbery of a few students at St. Joseph's University and shootings near Mann Elementary and outside of Overbrook High School.
As of Wednesday, there have been 350 nonfatal and 87 fatal shooting victims in Philadelphia this year, according to the Office of the City Controller's gun violence database.
"My mother is 98 years old and she doesn't come out, any more," James said. "She could ... she doesn't use a cane or anything, but it's crazy all over, now." James, who grew up in the area and graduated from Mann Elementary around the corner, the Beiber Jr. High and Overbrook High School before attending St. Joe's College, is also a Desert Storm veteran. "If we can stop terrorists, why can't we stop guns from coming over?"
He and his wife, Theresa James, said they just buried a nephew, Shawn Thompson, 44, on April 1. He was shot March 21 at 66th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.
"A homeless man who usually sits behind the landromat shot him. What was a homeless man doing with a gun? He shot him in the heart!," Gary James said.
Anthony Watson who has lived in the area for 50 years, said he saw police squad cars in the area around Gainor Road about the time of the incident. "Things are getting out of hand. It's wise to go in after dark. Get your bread and everything and go in the house," he said.
Another neighbor said she came home from a trip to see a rescue squad car taking away the victim.
"A boy was shot around the corner just yesterday! But it's still a nice neighborhood," she said.
An employee of Wynnedale Grocery on 56th Street and Wynnedale Avenue said they are still reeling from a robbery in February. Four masked men came in and held customer and employees at gunpoint. She did not want to give her name, but she is lucky to be alive. "It was a regular day and they just came in and robbered the store and the employees in the back. They went after my uncle. It all happened in about a minute. This is a quiet neighborhood, and it took everyone by surprise."
The store incident took place Feb. 6 around 4 p.m. The perpetrators didn't shoot anyone, and got away in a a black Honda Accord, according to security footage.
"It's the only store we have around here," said Malcolm Davis, 28, who lives nearby. "It's a different time. I'm always nervous when I come out the house, now."
