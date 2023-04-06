Philadelphia Police

As of Wednesday, there have been 350 nonfatal and 87 fatal shooting victims in Philadelphia this year, according to the Office of the City Controller's gun violence database. —AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Philadelphia police officers were called to the area around South 9th and Federal streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a teen pulling a gun out of his backpack at Capitolo Playground with two other teens. Early reports say they were all between the ages of 13 and 16.

Before that on Wednesday evening, a massive Center City flash mob of teens led to four arrests and a police officer being injured, according to police reports.

