MOVE members and supporters gathered Saturday at Cobbs Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia to mark this week’s 36th anniversary of the city’s siege on their Osage Avenue home that killed 11 people inside.
This commemoration had been planned before the conflicting disclosures about the mishandling of human remains from the bombing.
On Friday, a day after Philadelphia’s health commissioner was forced to resign over the cremation of partial remains belonging to victims of a 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization, the city said those remains were never actually destroyed.
“We just want everyone to remember our family. Our murdered freedom fighters,” said Janine Africa, who has been in MOVE since 1973. “They’re not a number. They were our family. They were people and we don’t want them to be forgotten.”
The victims from that fire were: John Africa, 44; Raymond Africa, 50; Conrad Africa, 26; Frank Africa, 26; Rhonda Africa, 30; Theresa Africa, 26; Tree Africa, 14; Delisha Africa, 12; Phil Africa, 12; Zenetta Africa, 11; and Tomaso Africa, 9. Members of the MOVE organization all took the surname Africa.
Two survived the bombing — Ramona Africa, then 29, and a child, Birdie Africa, then 13; both were badly burned.
The fire also destroyed 61 homes and left more than 250 homeless.
Consuewella Dotson Africa, who lost two of her children in the conflagration, said Saturday that the group just wants to honor and celebrate those who died — not as a number but as individuals.
She said she didn’t see any cause for all of the drastic measures taken against MOVE over the years.
“We didn’t murder nobody. We didn’t attack nobody. We were in our home,” Consuewella Africa said. “it’s an ongoing conspiracy. They’re trying to wipe us out.” She was also referring to the first incident with the MOVE house in Powelton Village in 1978, in which police officer James Ramp was killed.
Nine MOVE members were convicted of third-degree murder in the 1978 shooting death of Ramp. They were each sentenced to between 30 and 100 years in prison in Ramp’s death.
Janine Africa said the recent confusion and disclosures about the remains from the city has been an emotional roller coaster that leaves her and her family with too many questions.
“They changed their story four times,” she said.
MOVE family attorney Michael Coard said Friday that former Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley ordered a subordinate sometime in 2016-2017 to dispose of the remains, but the person inexplicably did not do so.
“The remains weren’t destroyed,” he said. “Farley ordered an underling to destroy them.”
He said Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials informed the family Friday during a tense meeting.
“The investigation of this incident and the handling of the remains of all victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing will continue,” Kenney said late Friday in a statement. “I pledge full transparency to the family of the victims and I hope that this latest discovery can give them some level of solace.”
One MOVE supporter, Suzanne Ross, said the mural that was just put up around the city’s Municipal Services Building shows progress because it features MOVE members Ramona Africa, Pam Africa and YahNé Ndgo.
I was blown away by the mural,” as she noted that it was near the former site of the controversial Frank Rizzo statue. “That was a great victory. To see Ramona and Pam up there was tremendous.”
Other members also chose to use Saturday’s event as a time to keep things positive.
“This extended MOVE family is about unity,” Eddie Africa said. “We are here not just for MOVE, but for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.