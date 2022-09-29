Mothers of gun violence victims shared their stories of devastation and heartbreak during the public hearing held today by the Pennsylvania house committee searching for evidence on the grounds to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner.
During the hearing, Nakisha Billa, mother of 21-year-old gun violence victim Domonic Billa, was the only person to offer in-person testimony for the committee. In Billa’s testimony, she described the pain she still feels as a result of her son’s death.
“Shattered and broken I sit here before you,” said Billa during her testimony. “Stricken with grief from the time I arise in the morning to the moment I lay down to rest — only my soul can’t find any.”
State Rep. John Lawrence, a Republican and chairman of the Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, opened the hearing by providing insight into the panel’s efforts.
“While the city has had many success stories over the years attracting a diverse group of new employers, crime and lawlessness are holding the city back from achieving its potential,” Lawrence said.
“To those who question why the state house of representatives is holding this hearing today ... I say in light of what is happening it would be dereliction of duty if we did not take action.”
Rep. Amen Brown, a Democrat who represents parts of Philadelphia, said that his presence on the select committee is to represent survivors and victims of gun violence within the city of Philadelphia.
“When it comes to gun violence in our city, I take no back seat to no one trying to control the narrative,” Brown said. “This is a very tough business to be in and it takes courage and the willingness to do some unpopular things to bring forth some real change.”
Billa also shared her thoughts on Krasner, telling the committee exactly why her faith in the district attorney has diminished.
“When District Attorney Larry Krasner’s tenure began, I was hopeful for the black and brown community to have a district attorney in office that has a civil rights background,” she said. “Mr. Krasner was supposed to have been the relief of unfair practices that our community has endured for years — or so I thought. It has either been extreme jail time sentences for low level offenses or ... slaps on the wrists are given for violent crimes.”
Many of the video testimonies featured mothers of gun violence victims wondering exactly how repeat offenders were able to gain their freedom and commit more crimes.
“I feel like (killers) right now feel that (because) they can get away with it so often that the problem is getting bigger and bigger,” said Tiffany Flynn, mother of gun violence victim Ojanae Tamia Thompson.
“We don’t have the answers of what we need to do, but we want you to do something ... at least show us that you are starting somewhere,” she said.
The hearing also included testimony from Bruce Antkowiak, a professor at Saint Vincent College and former federal prosecutor.
Krasner released a statement following the conclusion of the hearing, that said, “The trauma and grief expressed by co-victims and survivors at today’s hearing, many of whom my staff and I have personally met, was heartbreaking. The dedicated staff of Victim/Witness Services and CARES Peer Crisis Responders in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office work tirelessly to provide services and supports for co-victims and survivors – including in instances where a homicide has occurred but police have not made an arrest.”
The second hearing is set for Friday at the Navy Yard and will feature two more expert witness testimonies.
