Naasirah Ali could imagine no scenario in which she would roller skate through her Northeast Philadelphia living room, but a once-in-a-century pandemic made her do it.
Determined to keep her children from being overwhelmed by stress and isolation, Ali pushed her furniture to the side and hung a string of holiday lights. She slipped her feet into a pair of roller skates and invited her two teenagers to join her. Then, they rumbled across Ali’s hardwood floors.
Just like a mom, Ali found a way to make it better, if only for a few moments, and then she tackled the next challenge, and the next.
For Black mothers, creating a moment of joy during a pandemic can be followed by scrambling to find a job, searching for child care and tending to sick loved ones, all against a backdrop of Black people dying — from COVID-19 and in confrontations with police.
“For moms, our focus is always on how am I protecting and rearing my child. How am I preparing a safe space,” said Stephanie Krauthamer Ewing, a psychologist and assistant professor of counseling and family therapy at Drexel University. “In the pandemic, it’s how to balance my family’s economic needs, my child’s education needs, dealing with systemic racism, an education system that doesn’t often feel supportive,” Ewing continued, “and then, on top of that, there is a murder that my child is exposed to.”
The pandemic has highlighted the extreme challenge faced by Black moms, exacerbated it and turned it into “a crisis within a crisis,” said Brenda Shelton-Dunston, executive director of the Philadelphia-based Black Women’s Health Alliance, which works to eliminate and reduce health disparities for African-American women and women of color.
As a family’s primary or co-breadwinner, Black mothers are facing the “toughest challenge” during the pandemic, according to “How We Rise,” a project from the Race, Prosperity and Inclusion Initiative at the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. Black mothers work jobs that pay less than their white and Asian counterparts. They are less able to work from home or take a break from t jobs to stay with children who are attending virtual classes at home during the pandemic.
While coping with those challenges, Black mothers largely are responsible for keeping their families safe during a pandemic that disproportionately affected Black families. Black Americans are infected with COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of white Americans and are twice as likely to die from the virus, according to the “State of Black America,” an annual report by the National Urban League.
Women, and particularly Black women, routinely care for others, but find it extremely difficult to devote the same energy to taking care of themselves, said Robin L. Smith, a Philadelphia-based psychologist, author and ordained minister.
Early in the pandemic, Ali was furloughed from her job in a dentist’s office. Unemployment insurance helped the divorced mom pay expenses, but she had to reduce them. She sharpened her couponing skills. She expanded her garden, planting collard greens and cabbage in her front yard to feed her family. She made plans in the event her electricity was out or her water tank was depleted.
“Bills don’t stop,” Ali said. “I had times when I broke (emotionally) …,” Ali continued, but when I prayed, I prayed that whatever is happening in this world, that we get through it .”
In Wyncote, Lakisha James was helping her family adjust as they moved to a smaller home, when she was stopped by COVID-19. The mother of four contracted the virus in November. James, an officer of the Philadelphia Home and School Council, also lost three family members and a very close friend to the illness. While James was sick, the two daughters who live with her were away, so she was ill, in quarantine, and alone.
“It was literally a struggle to get out of bed. It was a horrible feeling,” said James, 45, who recovered only to face sickness and death amongst her loved ones. “It was really hard. You just take it for granted that (you and your family) are always going to be there. Tomorrow is not promised.”
Families faced that repeatedly as they watched the country grapple with the violent death of George Floyd and other Black men and women during confrontations with police.
Zakiyyah Muhammad, 46, of North Philadelphia, is the mother of two sons, one is 17, the other is 21. Muhammad checks on them constantly. She is concerned about their safety, even at home, in a reference to the Black people who have been killed in their driveways, apartments and houses.
“I could just be in my house just playing games, and protecting myself from COVID and still die, Muhammad said, “that’s the difference between being a white mother and a Black mother.”
The flood of traumatic news has left Shakeda Gaines’ 16 year-old son afraid to leave his home.
“Between the gun violence, police brutality and COVID, he won’t admit to it, but he’s scared,” Gaines said. “It’s the hardest thing to watch your son fear the world,” said Gaines, 41, of Germantown, who has connected her son with men’s groups and a therapist to help him to cope.
As president of Philadelphia Home and School Council, Gaines, along with her fellow officers/moms, have met the need to make it better in the community by holding food drives, distributing books to keep children engaged during the pandemic and hosting virtual workshops so fathers can share their experiences.
The Black Women’s Health Alliance sponsors support groups for adult women called Sister Circle and one for girls and parents called Girls Circle to talk about their challenges and discuss emotional physical and mental health. A group for millennials is in the planning stages.
Increasing numbers of Black people are seeking therapy or considering it, Smith said. She attributes the shift to what she calls the “level of unfamiliar suffering” that marked what she calls “pandemic 1: racism and pandemic 2: COVID-19.”
The events of the last year have awakened a visceral vulnerability that had not been there before, Smith added.
Keisha Bronson’s faith and church family helped the mother of three sons make it through when she lost her job as a human resources professional shortly after the start of the pandemic. In the midst of those unsettling changes, Bronson was also studying for her MBA. For perhaps the first time, Bronson’s sons saw vulnerability in a mom who proudly viewed herself as a superwoman.
“My neighborhood and my community have been phenomenal,” said Bronson, who is divorced. For her, the chance to take a break, be at home with her sons and simply “be still” for several months was what she described as an undercover blessing.
“I didn’t have the excuse of being too busy. I just got to be a mom,” Bronson said.
Muhammad also experienced positive side effects of a pandemic year that she says was the setting for “the best Ramadan ever.”
Because “we were inside it gave us time to worship, time to reflect and time to study. We broke fast as a family,” Muhammad said of the Muslim holiday, “After that, my spirit was just eased and cleansed. I was cool.”
The pandemic has driven people to cling more closely to their faith and religion — and also to question it, along with everything else, Smith said. People have changed as they’ve coped with what she calls the dual pandemics. Gaines said her willingness to forgive has multiplied. Ali plans to grow more of her own food. Bronson is being more transparent about her mommy challenges.
For Mother’s Day, Smith said she hopes that families give a different kind of gift — a recognition of how people have changed.
“Maybe they’re more sober, or more free,” Smith said, “Let this Mother’s Day be the opportunity for Black women, in particular, to give themselves and other Black mothers the gift of (accepting) who they are becoming in this fresh new moment.”
