For Shineal Hunter working in childcare is not a job; it's a rite of passage as a fourth-generation childcare provider.
"I want my daughters to know that on May 9th, I stood with other child care providers and other parents," Hunter said. "Who wanted to utilize the voice that we have to let elected officials know that we're no longer going to tolerate disrespect."
Hunter, who works at Family Circle Academy, said that her daughters want to follow in her footsteps. Still, she said there needs to be a more equitable system that supports teachers and parents in early childhood development.
"I want to uplift as many Black and brown women and children as I can," Hunter said. "But I'm constantly struggling with keeping my doors open with all the bureaucracy that I have to contend with just to make a living. People can't go to work if they have nowhere to take their children."
Hunter was one of more than 100 participants from over 24 Philadelphia child care centers who rallied at City Hall Monday morning to support National Day Without Childcare.
Isis Brooks is a mother and a childcare provider at Children's Playhouse, calling for a more equitable childcare system in Philadelphia.
"I think high-quality childcare is important because I wouldn't be able to work in a high-quality childcare without childcare," Brooks said. "But if childcare were a little better, my child would actually get prepared for the next stages in their life after childcare, which is elementary school. And that' why I just think that it is important."
During the program, educators, elected officials, and parents spoke about the living wage of childcare professionals, equitable childcare resources for all, and the cost of childcare for parents.
Elizabeth Farwell has a two-year-old daughter who reaps the benefits of child care; however, the cost of her program limits the child to three days a week.
"Childcare is probably more important than our elementary education," Farwell said. "I was a first-grade teacher in Philadelphia for over 10 years, and it makes such a difference if children have had any kind of preparation before they come to first grade."
Farwell said that her daughter already recognizes her letters and counts up to 15, but because the whole week of childcare costs more than her mortgage, it limits her.
"European countries, they all subsidized childcare, the government pays for almost all of childcare," Farwell said. "And research shows that when we do that, we get the economic returns and a huge amount because families can spend that money in other ways that benefit the economy or to survive better themselves."
Rashida Brown is also a mother and an educator at Children's Playhouse. Brown wants early childhood teachers to be paid their worth.
"I need childcare because I have to go to work to provide," Brown said. "And then also being an educator, I feel like we need to be paid for what we're worth. If we're going to school to get the degrees that parents require us to receive, then why not be paid for what we're worth?"
Brown said she put her voice out there because she wanted to let people know the importance of being a childcare provider and their effect.
"It prepares the children. It's important to me to know that I've impacted the child's life," Brown said. "I love what I do, and I've been doing the work for over ten years. I have a passion for I love children."
Brown added that she would have to change her professional field without a childcare provider.
State Reps. Stephen Kinsey, Isabella Fitzgerald, and Jared Solomon said that Pennsylvania has billions of dollars that could fully fund childcare in Philadelphia and across the commonwealth.
"We need to give you a living wage," Fitzgerald said. "I am in support, and I will continue our work for a living wage for teachers."
