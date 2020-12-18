The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania will be collaborating with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. to give 500 pre-packed food boxes with informational material outlaying community programs offered by the Chapter this Saturday starting at 12 p.m.
From the press release:
"In the year of 2020 there are more need now than ever to help families who have been suffering during the Pandemic Virus.
"The release It is very sad that people are in this condition during normal times, but this Pandemic has put a greater strain on more families than usual. We are attempting to help as many families as we can find that need help.
"Our Grand Master along with some elected officials and local leaders will be present to assist with giving families the food and turkeys for their traditional holiday meal."
The boxes can be picked up at Masonic Complex, 4301 N. Broad St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.