Government and school district officials Friday announced a $25 million grant for safety improvements around schools in North Philly. The funding will focus on street-level upgrades, including raised crosswalks, more visibility for traffic signals and redesigning road signs.
The funding comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant, announced in June as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The work will be done as part of the city's Neighborhood Slow Zones Program and triple the number citywide to nine.
The six schools that will be affected by the North Philadelphia School Zones Safety Traffic Program stretch from Fox Street to American Street. According to PennDOT data, 418 crashes occurred in this area between 2017 and 2021, resulting in 156 injuries and three deaths.
“Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act, school zones around six North Philadelphia schools will be safer for students, faculty and staff and visitors alike,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey outside of the Mary McLeod Bethune School. “Students’ families will have greater peace of mind when they send their children to school each day. Faculty and staff will have safer and more efficient commutes. Because of the infrastructure law, we’re going to keep Philadelphia students safe and keep our communities moving.”
RAISE grants have targeted underserved communities nationwide. 70 percent of grants have gone to regions defined as an Area of Persistent Poverty or Historically Disadvantaged Communities. This is the second one to come to the Philadelphia area. For this project, the city budget has allocated $4 million towards the $29 million cost.
"Today marks an important step towards ensuring that every student, caregiver and school staff member can get to school safely," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Revitalizing North Philadelphia has been a central focus of our administration and programs like these bring together city government and community-based organizations to make our neighborhoods safer."
With the announcement coming just days before students return for the new school year, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. said, "it feels like we have the wind behind us, a little momentum going into the school year." He mentioned that he expects to have "good news to share" when the academic progress reports come out later this month.
"Our number one priority as we bring students back to school Tuesday is school safety," he said. "We are so excited about this opportunity to continue to protect our young people."
Michael Carroll, Deputy Managing Director for the Office Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability (OTIS), said the planning will get started once federal funds are released, likely later this year. The city will seek input from local residents and stakeholders in the design process, with initial renderings likely to appear in spring or summer of next year. According to the city, construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with "substantial completion of construction" slated for June 2028.
"We get a lot of engagement with communities, with families, with kids and we're trying to work with them, not to tell them what they're going to see, but to tell us what they need in order to create a safe environment, for families to walk around, and for kids to get to school," Carroll said.
