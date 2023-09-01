Government and school district officials Friday announced a $25 million grant for safety improvements around schools in North Philly. The funding will focus on street-level upgrades, including raised crosswalks, more visibility for traffic signals and redesigning road signs.

The funding comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant, announced in June as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The work will be done as part of the city's Neighborhood Slow Zones Program and triple the number citywide to nine.

mcerino@phillytrib.com; 215-893-5700

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.