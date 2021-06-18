The anticipated city budget for the coming fiscal year will include more funding for violence prevention efforts and wage and business tax cuts.
Philadelphia City Council advanced a $5.27 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2022 late Thursday evening, teeing up the legislation for a final vote next week. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
After weeks of negotiations, legislators added $25.6 million in new funding for anti-violence efforts to Kenney's original proposal, according to news reports. A total of $155 million will go toward anti-violence efforts, according to a Kenney administration news release. The spending includes:
- $30 million for 911 call centers, a group violence intervention program, employment and career initiatives, and the restoration of funding for the Parks and Recreation Department and Free Library;
- $49 million for community organizations; and
- $1.5 million for two new curfew centers.
The yet-to-be-formed Citizens Police Oversight Commission also secured $2.1 million in the final budget agreement, up from the $1.9 million that was proposed in Kenney's original plan.
City Council and the Kenney administration also agreed to modest wage and business taxes. The reductions to the wage tax will bring the tax to its lowest level in five decades.
In the end, legislators balked at proposals to reduce wage and business taxes more over the coming years, as well as a plan to reduce the parking tax rate.
The final legislative session for City Council members is Thursday before their summer break.
Mayor Jim Kenney said in a released statement the budget "makes meaningful investments to ensure the long-term safety, health and well-being of Philadelphia and our residents."
It focuses on providing — and in some cases expanding — core services while maintaining our long-term fiscal health, reducing racial disparities among Philadelphians, and advancing equitable outcomes for all Philadelphians," Kenney said in part. "Ultimately, I believe it will help Philadelphians in every neighborhood benefit from a strong recovery from the pandemic."
Council President Darrell Clarke, who led negotiations between legislators and the Kenney administration, celebrated the budget compromise in a statement.
“We promised at the start of this budget process that whatever we did collectively would be focused on investing in the people of Philadelphia, and dealing with the significant racial and economic disparities revealed by the pandemic," Clarke said. "We have much more work to do, but this budget agreement keeps that promise.”
