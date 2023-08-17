Mission First Housing and Methodist Services held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday on a $16 million renovation of Monument Village, a 60-unit affordable housing development in West Philadelphia.
The companies said the preservation and renovation of the development at 4101 Edgely Road, for individuals and families who were formerly unhoused, is just as important as adding new housing stock.
The interior and exterior renovation included a new heating and cooling system and hot water heaters; new windows, roofs, cabinets, appliances, flooring and paint; and bathroom upgrades.
“There is a protracted fight to do more in affordable housing. It’s really an acute and significant problem,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-7th District. “Having this investment here puts a dent in the problem. It says that if we are working together and we are really committed, we can do transformational change. We can create more housing for more folks who certainly deserve it.”
The development was funded by a mix of public and private sources and tax credits, including $1.5 million from the city, $2 million in affordable housing funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, $500,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, and the rest from Redevelopment Authority bonds, a conventional mortgage, low-income housing tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) and voucher subsidies from the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
Philadelphia needs all types of housing, including affordable housing and housing for people who have been previously unhoused, Hughes said.
“There is a severe crisis of housing all across this city, definitely the commonwealth and all across this country,” Hughes said.
The city and state have huge budget surpluses, he said, but many people are waiting too long to get access to housing.
“If you are homeless, you’ve got a problem, if you are a teacher, you probably can‘t find housing, if you want to own instead of rent, that is getting problematic,” Hughes said. “All across the board, there is a problem. But we have the resources to respond to it.”
Thomas Queenan, chief executive officer of Mission First Housing Group, said the development is an example of great partnerships with local and state officials, including Hughes, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District, and Robin Wiessman, PHFA executive director and chief executive officer.
“We were able to do it while the children and families that you hear in the background were able to stay here. We didn’t have to displace anyone during the renovations,” Queenan said. “We’ve been working with Methodist for 22 years or so and we started this initiative together. They have been a fantastic partner and we have been very happy with them.”
Katie Martin, interim president and CEO of Methodist Services, said the development is a result of years of collaboration.
“The children who you hear are attending our summer camp and child care center,” Martin said. “It’s a very special place.”
Wiessman, the CEO of PFHA, said housing is an investment in communities and much more is needed. “When I see developments like this I realize it takes a village,” she said. “This type of work requires people to come together and collaborate to get something done. This is a great safe space for kids.”
At Monument Village, a community of individuals and families has access to comprehensive social services to foster independence and self-sufficiency.
“But we are also sending a message that we can do more,” Hughes said.
