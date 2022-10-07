When Monique Braxton was asked to join the School District of Philadelphia as the new deputy chief of communications and spokesperson, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
"I support Dr. (Tony) Watlington in wanting Philadelphia to be the fastest-improving urban school district in the nation and we want to help him achieve that goal," she said.
“Communicating the superintendent's goals and messaging will be different for me, but I’m looking forward to being the factor that comes in to convince people that you got this and we have your back,” she added.
Braxton, who was raised by a teacher and a marine, said she always knew the importance of having education at a young age.
“My mom taught in the school system in Prince William County, Virginia, for 35 years,” Braxton said. “I watched her pay for school supplies herself. I watched her tutor students when they were sick and also dig deep in her purse to help fund scholarships."
“If she didn't have the money to fund scholarships, then she reached out to organizations in the community,” she said. “My parents believed that education was powerful and I've always had a deep respect for educators."
“I actually started writing for my high school newspaper when I was in the 11th grade and that was my open door to journalism,” she added.
Braxton is among a group of five people with new leadership positions in the school district. Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. recently announced the creation of two deputy superintendent positions, which will be filled by Uri Monson, the current chief financial officer and ShaVon Savage, a former Philadelphia principal and deputy chief of the district’s office of specialized services.
Monson will serve as deputy superintendent of operations and Savage as deputy superintendent of academic services.
Watlington also appointed Alexandra Coppadge, formerly of Mastery Charter Schools, as chief of communications and customer service, and Edwin Santana, a former teacher and community organizer, as director of community relations.
“I’ve been here for a few weeks so far,” Braxton said. “With Dr. Watlington being new to the community, he’s getting out and meeting a lot of people. He’s had so many different appearances in the city and we’ve been supporting those appearances."
“We’ve been working on his remarks, educating him on the community, responding to requests and making sure that activities that are going on in the district and donations that are being made the community knows about it,” she said.
“It’s not lost on me that I’m being entrusted with the message of the school district. Our goal is to let them flourish. We want them to blossom in the best circumstances and even in the worst of circumstances,” she added.
Braxton is an Emmy-winning storyteller, Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee and communications leader who brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast news, media relations and community advocacy.
She spent 17 years as lead reporter and anchor for NBC10/WCAU in Philadelphia and two years in New York as anchor/correspondent for MSNBC.
Braxton holds a Master of Science in Media Management and a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism, both from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA.
She’s earned social engagement/media and digital leadership/storytelling certificates from Poynter Institute for Media Studies. She also has executive certificates from Cornell University in corporate communications and diversity and inclusion.
Braxton said her background has helped prepare her for her new role.
“I’m someone who is a trusted face and voice,” Braxton said. “I’m genuine and authentic and I don’t have any hidden agenda. I will not be a stranger when speaking for the school district."
“Whether I’m highlighting a program or at a crime scene due to an unfortunate situation, I want to be real about it because what we say affects families in our district,” she said. “I’ve covered a lot of sad situations in Philadelphia, but I pride myself in the fact that I can communicate with compassion and care."
“My hope is that I will continue to emphasize that with everyone and show compassion in my messaging,” she added. “We’re not here to offend. We’re here to encourage, uplift and educate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.