Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Drive Bridge closed Monday to begin a $20.1 million structural repair and restoration thanks to federal infrastructure funds that will also create 200 union jobs.

The bridge, located between MLK Drive and Eakins Oval, connects Center City with West Fairmount Park, and is expected to be closed until spring 2025. Signs have been posted to direct travelers by vehicles, bicycles or on foot to detours around the worksite.

