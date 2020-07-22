The search is over for two young cousins reported missing from Nicetown.
Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the 7-year-old and 12-year-old — who went missing Tuesday afternoon on the 4400 block of North 19th Street — were located and unharmed.
The pair has since been reunited with their family.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing persons is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.