A quarter-century ago, Jerome Dorn experienced an awakening that still stirs him emotionally. Dorn and 41 men from the Greater Germantown Turn It Over Recovery Group boldly walked 152 miles from Independence Mall to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to attend the Million Man March.
Friday was the silver anniversary of the event. For Dorn, it was a day when a contingent of Black men from across the country gathered in the nation’s capital exhibiting solidarity, love and respect for each other. It created a beautiful memory that means a lot.
“This was something that I will never forget,” said Dorn, who now runs a thriving photography enterprise in Atlanta. “To be a part of something as monumental as the Million Man March is something that stays with you forever.”
A former special operations soldier in the U.S. Army, Dorn came up with the idea of walking to the event. Then he heard something about Boy Scouts wanting to walk to D.C., but that never materialized. He was prepared to do it alone but someone told him about Greater Germantown Turn It Over Recovery Group. The organization, which is no longer around, helped people recover from drug addiction. Back then, a scourge of cocaine and crack plagued the country and especially Philadelphia.
“Things began to move from there,” Dorn said. “We had a strong group of people and they were ready to make that walk.”
So on Oct. 11, only five days before the event, the group began walking from Independence Mall. They traveled down U.S. Route 1. For more than three centuries U.S. Route 1, which st
There were several speeches and appearances made by prominent African Americans. The crowd chanted Rosa Parks’ name when she briefly took the podium. Maya Angelou recited a poem and the Rev. Jesse Jackson kept the throng excited with strong words of encouragement. The Rev. Ben Chavis Jr., the national director of the Million Man March, was inspiring, but the crowd wanted to see and hear from Minister Louis Farrakhan.
When the march was over, Dorn and a family member were driven back to Philadelphia. A bus returned the rest of the group back home.
“It was an experience that I will never forget,” Dorn said. “It was beautiful.”
