khalia

Philadelphia after-school program teacher, Khalia Robinson,44, was killed in a shooting spree on East Allegheny Avenue, last Sunday. — Phot with permission, 6abc

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

A 44-year-old mother of three was killed during an outbreak of gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend, on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Khalia Robinson, a former teacher for the Mighty Writers-West Program in Mantua, was gunned down, last Saturday, according to police. She was caught in the cross-fire when a fight broke out between two people at a business in the area and a man pulled out a gun and fired a total of 50 shots at bystanders. Robinson and another 21-year-old woman were hit in the barrage of gunfire.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.