Mighty Writers, a nonprofit that helps children and teens in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Kennett Square improve their writing skills, is launching an app to keep student's reading and writing skills from sliding as school and library buildings remain closed during the pandemic.
The app will offer reading and writing activities, workshops, courses, a resource archive and a chat that students can use to contact their teachers or share work with their peers.
“The Coronavirus pandemic has forced both students and teachers to take new approaches to learning,” said Mighty Writers Executive Director Tim Whitaker. “Thanks to this new technology, Mighty Writers is now able to productively connect and teach our students within a singular app, offering a diverse selection of educational and social tools to maintain and grow their community.”
Director of Education for Mighty Writers, Rachel Loeper, said the app is also a resource for parents, teachers and Mighty Writers’ volunteers to access reading and writing activities to do with their students.
“We’ve…developed a dozen resources [and] activities we have done in the Mighty Writers program to inspire teachers and parents to do these activities with their children,” Loeper said. “It’s where we can hone the best activities.”
Citing a recent McKinsey study previously covered by the Washington Post confirming that minority students, students who come from a lower socio-economic status, students who have learning disabilities, and students who learn English as a second language, have suffered the most from the COVID slide, Mighty Writers anticipates the app will impact racial and socio-economic inequities in education.
Because it is an app that can be used on a cellphone, Loeper said it offers increased accessibility for families that have little to no access to computers or internet.
“Most of our kids have access to the computer through the school district, but not all," Loeper said. "[Having] them to [connect] through the phone is important for all of our families because it’s not guaranteed there’s a computer at home despite the best efforts of the school district. And it’s not a given there’s internet in the home. The app is available anywhere they have a reception. We’re really hopeful it will get more kids connected to Mighty Writers.”
Gabrielle Bonder, Mighty Writers director of development, agreed.
“Students that are impacted by racism in the educational system and are also impacted socio-economic status - it impacts their ability to access equitable education,” Bonder said. “We hope that we are providing a service that will help positively impact the issues that we see.”
