Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson frowned Sunday at Black people being excluded from the formulation of policy decisions that affect their lives. Such critical decisions, he said, are being tailored by Whites and imposed on black communities.
Issues concerning black and brown communities “must be led by people who look like us and a black agenda,” he said at a Philadelphia think tank meeting organized by The Made Man Foundation, a black male advocacy 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York.
Councilman Johnson did not rule out room for possible collaboration with other races but maintained that a Black agenda must be led by black people. According to him, critical issues facing Philly’s black communities are currently being spearheaded by White-led organizations, which he thinks needs to be corrected for a racially-just America.
“We need a specific black agenda that is driven by black people for black people,” Johnson told Sunday’s virtual gathering which was centered on three key areas: equality, racial justice, and police reform.
It is imperative to note that Johnson’s statement comes when black policy leaders are fiercely campaigning for a seat at the decision-making table in the Biden-Harris administration. As indicated by Councilman Johnson, President-elect Joe Biden has publicly credited black voters for cementing his win in a tightly contested 2020 race for the White House. For black people, this is a chance to push for a seat at the table and have a say in conversations directed at addressing America’s persistent racial division.
“We did a lot during these elections. Thank God this administration won, and we have a foot in the door. Our black men have to be in those policy rooms, at those tables,” remarked Ky Dele, executive director of The Made Man Foundation.
“You cannot make decisions about black men without black men leading the conversation; it just can no longer happen,” she stressed.
Meanwhile, Dele’s Made Man Foundation has issued a 100-day call to action to hold the incoming Biden-Harris administration and the DNC accountable to the needs of Black male voters across the U.S. In December 2020, the group will submit to President-elect Biden a policy white paper that will serve as a framework for solutions to issues such as Black male voter engagement, racial, social, economic, and criminal justice reform.
The goal is to “push for a black man’s agenda that is driven by black men because without a black man at the forefront of these conversations, our families, our communities are at loss,” she explained. “As a collective, we need to make sure that our men are at these tables, in these rooms.”
