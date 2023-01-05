A gravestone memorial was unveiled at Chelten Hills Cemetery in honor of the 12 victims who perished in the fatal Fairmount fire that occurred one year ago.
Family, friends, and city officials all gathered at the cemetery to honor their lost loved ones and pay their respects.
“This monument is important,” said Adam Theil, fire commissioner for the city of Philadelphia. “This commemoration is important for you, for our city, and for all of those who have been lost over the years to the ravages of fire.
“I can promise you on behalf of the almost 3,000 women and men of the Philadelphia fire department that we will never forget what happened on that tragic morning one year ago. I know like so many of my sisters and brothers in the fire department that there is not a single day...that I don’t think about you or your loved ones.”
Mayor Jim Kenney was in attendance to offer his condolences to the victims and their families.
“I think without a doubt it may be one of the saddest things in Philadelphia ever,” said Kenney. “It still is sad today as we stand here to bring to mind those that were lost.”
“I can tell you for sure...it affects all of these people you see here, what happened on that tragic day.”
Family member Howard Robinson spoke during the memorial, thanking those who have supported his family throughout the year following the fire.
"This is a really special moment for all of us," said Robinson. "I want to thank everybody for the support they've shown."
"This whole year has just been so crazy without them. There's been times I couldn't sleep at night just thinking about them and how much I miss them."
According to reports, the fire was started around 6:30 a.m. after a Christmas tree was set on fire by a five-year-old playing with a lighter.
An investigation by officials uncovered that most of the fire alarms within the house either had been taken down or had their batteries removed, with the only working fire alarm located in the basement.
Following this tragedy, legislation requiring the installation of tamper-resistant smoke alarms in public housing was introduced by Sen. Bob Casey and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean.
Biden signed the legislation into law late last year.
