Memorial for fallen Philly police officers gets moved

The office of District Attorney Larry Krasner will move a memorial for fallen Philadelphia police officers inside his office after he faced backlash for covering up the tribute last week.
On Monday, Dustin Slaughter, a spokesman for the Krasner administration, said in an email Krasner was in talks with the Fraternal Order of Police members in the district attorney’s office to select an “appropriate new placement for the Wall of Remembrance.”
A photo circulated on social media on Friday showing a banner advertising the district attorney’s office that was covering up the Wall of Remembrance. The banner appeared similar to those Krasner uses as a backdrop during media events.
McNesby slammed Krasner over the banner, tweeting: “He’s been pissing on cops his whole career.”
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also jumped into the controversy, tweeting: “The discussion at hand was about honoring and respecting officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. A simple ‘it was temporary’ would have sufficed. In the future, considerations should be made to find a space where covering up a memorial to our heroes wouldn’t be necessary.”
Slaughter said the banner has been placed in front of the memorial temporarily due to a legal requirement when the area was in use.
“After discussion with Commissioner Outlaw, the DAO (District Attorney’s Office) and PPD (Philadelphia Police Department) are on the same page that moving the Wall of Remembrance to another space within the office where it is visible, but will not have to be covered due to any legal requirement is the best course moving forward,” Slaughter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.